Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON (EOAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E.ON SE:

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 11:05am CET


DGAP-Media / 01.01.2019 / 11:00

E.ON is a Good Place to Learn

* E.ON offers around 1,300 young people across Europe prospects for the future
* E.ON Germany is again "Best Place to Learn"
* Diverse and individual programs to choose from 

In 2019, around 1300 young people will be given the opportunity at E.ON to get off to a good start in their careers: Throughout Europe, young apprentices, trainees, dual students and graduates are starting their careers at E.ON. In Turkey, for example, more than 650 young men and women are employed at Enerjisa, a joint venture of E.ON and the Sabanci Group. Around 150 young people in the UK are looking forward to starting their careers at E.ON, 125 in Hungary and 80 in Sweden.

In Germany, where more than 200 apprentices and dual students have received a contract, various E.ON companies have once again received the "Best Place to Learn" certificate - the "seal of approval" for training companies. The current and former trainees as well as the training officers were interviewed beforehand. Eight categories were evaluated, including company integration, vocational learning, trainer suitability/trainer behavior, and the results of the training. The high rate of hiring is an additional plus point for many apprentices. Caroline Elwart, training coordinator at Essen, says: "Right from the start, we want to offer our apprentices the best possible conditions for successful and sustainable learning. For us, investing in the training of committed young people also means actively counteracting the lack of qualified personnel".

There is a wide range of attractive training courses and career prospects for career starters and graduates: in Germany, not only classical apprenticeships are being offered, but also dual courses of study or trainee programs. Some career starters, for example, have the opportunity to spend up to 24 months working in various Group companies in Germany and abroad, thus getting to know a holistic perspective on the company.

Further information on entry opportunities and requirements as well as the possibility of an online application can be found at https://www.eon.com/en/about-us/careers/early-talents.html.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.



End of Media Release

Issuer: E.ON SE


01.01.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

762509  01.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON
11:05aE.ON SE :
EQ
2018Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
RE
2018Centrica to challenge household energy price cap
RE
2018E.ON Invests in Finnish E-Mobility Software Company Virta
DJ
2018SSE weighs options as Innogy UK retail merger collapses
RE
2018E ON : simplifies search for tradesmen
PU
2018E.ON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018East European energy firms charge into EV market
RE
2018CLIMATE CONFERENCE : Majority of Germans see industry and the economy obliged to..
PU
2018ENBRIDGE : E.ON - Rampion wind farm opening confirms latest addition to the UK's..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 020 M
EBIT 2018 2 934 M
Net income 2018 1 445 M
Debt 2018 13 529 M
Yield 2018 5,02%
P/E ratio 2018 12,73
P/E ratio 2019 12,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 18 989 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 10,6 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON-4.79%21 786
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE32.44%46 832
ENGIE-12.63%34 296
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.67%33 210
SEMPRA ENERGY0.00%29 356
ORSTED28.64%28 133
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.