E.ON is a Good Place to Learn

* E.ON offers around 1,300 young people across Europe prospects for the future

* E.ON Germany is again "Best Place to Learn"

* Diverse and individual programs to choose from

In 2019, around 1300 young people will be given the opportunity at E.ON to get off to a good start in their careers: Throughout Europe, young apprentices, trainees, dual students and graduates are starting their careers at E.ON. In Turkey, for example, more than 650 young men and women are employed at Enerjisa, a joint venture of E.ON and the Sabanci Group. Around 150 young people in the UK are looking forward to starting their careers at E.ON, 125 in Hungary and 80 in Sweden.

In Germany, where more than 200 apprentices and dual students have received a contract, various E.ON companies have once again received the "Best Place to Learn" certificate - the "seal of approval" for training companies. The current and former trainees as well as the training officers were interviewed beforehand. Eight categories were evaluated, including company integration, vocational learning, trainer suitability/trainer behavior, and the results of the training. The high rate of hiring is an additional plus point for many apprentices. Caroline Elwart, training coordinator at Essen, says: "Right from the start, we want to offer our apprentices the best possible conditions for successful and sustainable learning. For us, investing in the training of committed young people also means actively counteracting the lack of qualified personnel".

There is a wide range of attractive training courses and career prospects for career starters and graduates: in Germany, not only classical apprenticeships are being offered, but also dual courses of study or trainee programs. Some career starters, for example, have the opportunity to spend up to 24 months working in various Group companies in Germany and abroad, thus getting to know a holistic perspective on the company.

Further information on entry opportunities and requirements as well as the possibility of an online application can be found at https://www.eon.com/en/about-us/careers/early-talents.html.

