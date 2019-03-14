Log in
E.ON SE: E.ON awarded major contract by DS Smith in the UK

03/14/2019 | 08:05pm EDT


DGAP-Media / 15.03.2019 / 01:01

E.ON awarded major contract by DS Smith in the UK
  • E.ON to build combined heat and power facility for DS Smith in Kent
  • Annual savings of 36.000 tons of carbon
  • Long-standing site partnership extended for a further 20 years


DS Smith, the leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions, and E.ON, a leading energy company in Europe, have today announced the signing of a major agreement to construct a state-of-the-art combined heat and power (CHP) facility at Kemsley Paper Mill in Kent (UK).

The facility will replace the existing CHP and extend E.ON's partnership at the site with DS Smith for the next 20 years. The facility has been specifically designed to set the standards in efficiency, sustainability and reliability. The new plant will enable a carbon reduction of 36,000 tons per year. This is the equivalent of 30,000 medium-sized cars driving 10,000 kilometers a year.

Once complete, it will have an electrical capacity of 75 megawatt (MW), generating steam and power for DS Smith's production processes at its flagship Kemsley Mill site. With 830,000 tons of paper manufactured at the mill every year, the partnership will further improve resource efficiencies and contribute to DS Smith's corporate goal of reducing carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

The program will be one of E.ON's largest customer solutions projects in more than a decade. E.ON will finance, build and operate the CHP. The two-year construction phase of the CHP plant is due to start this year. The facility is planned for commission in 2021.

Colin McIntyre, CEO for DS Smith Paper and Recycling Divisions: "Embracing world-leading innovation to minimize our environmental impact is a key corporate goal for DS Smith. Partnering with E.ON to develop a state-of-the-art solution to meet our long-term energy requirements is a vital element to achieve this ambition and we expect to see a 36,000 tons per year carbon reduction from improved efficiency at the new facility. We are looking forward to construction beginning later this year as we are delighted with the benefits the new plant will bring to our business, as well as the opportunity this gives us to continue our strategic partnership with E.ON."

Anthony Ainsworth, CEO E.ON Connecting Energies: "Generating steam and power on-site, where it is needed, gives energy-intensive industries the benefit of a highly efficient energy solution that improves their operations. We want to help our customers reach their carbon reduction goals and show that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand with the right solution tailored to their business needs."

About DS Smith

DS Smith is a leading provider of sustainable packaging, supported by recycling and papermaking operations. Headquartered in London and a member of the FTSE 100, DS Smith focuses on creating innovative sustainable packaging solutions in 37 countries employing around 32,000 people. Using the combined expertise of its four divisions - Packaging, Recycling, Paper, and Plastics - DS Smith works with customers to deliver solutions that reduce complexity and deliver results throughout the supply chain. Its history can be traced back to the box-making businesses started in the 1940s by the Smith family. For more information, please visit www.dssmith.com

About E.ON

E.ON is an international private energy company, which focuses on energy networks, customer solutions, and renewable energies. As one of Europe's largest energy companies, E.ON develops and sells products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. Around 32 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility and energy efficiency from E.ON. The company is headquartered in Essen, Germany. For more information, please visit www.eon.com

Contact E.ON SE
Markus Nitschke | Brüsseler Platz 1 | 45131 Essen
T +49 201 184-4256
M+49 160 98955550
markus.nitschke@eon.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: E.ON SE
Key word(s): Energy

15.03.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

787727  15.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=787727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
