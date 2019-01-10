Log in
E.ON

E.ON (EOAN)
01/10 05:42:12 am
9.042 EUR   +1.21%
E.ON SE: E.ON invests in Finnish platform provider for e-mobility

01/10/2019


DGAP-Media / 10.01.2019 / 11:00

E.ON invests in Finnish platform provider for e-mobility
  • System can reward customers for grid-stabilizing charging of e-cars
  • Virta is one of the international technology leaders
  • Smart charging to become industrial standard

E.ON's international electromobility network is growing. The company acquires a stake in Virta, a Finnish developer and supplier of IT systems for charging electric cars. A group of Finnish Energy companies led by Helen have grown Virta. Together with Helen E.ON holds now the majority.

Virta is one of the international technology leaders in both individual billing and control of charging processes. In particular the Finns want to provide an answer to increased fluctuations in the energy system caused by the growth of renewable energies via steering EV-charging (e.g., load management, vehicle-to-grid technologies). For this, the software platform optimizes the energy flow behind the charging stations, avoids energy peaks, reduces costs, and enables extra profits for auxiliary grid services for vehicle owners. This is particularly important for the conversion of public and commercial vehicle fleets to electric mobility.

"The future of mobility will to a large extent be IT-driven. With our stake in Virta, we belong to a small group of companies with access to development expertise. In this way, we can help shape the future of mobility," says Frank Meyer, Senior Vice President B2C Solutions, E-Mobility & Innovation at E.ON.

At the working level, E.ON and Virta have been cooperating since the beginning of the year. The E.ON Drive charging network in Europe already uses Virta's digital platform in markets from Romania to Norway. In addition, the companies are conducting commercialization of bi-directional charging, where electricity from the car battery can flow back into the grid. The common goals of E.ON and Virta are to make it easy for private and business customers to switch to electric mobility and to develop smart charging into the industry standard in Europe.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.



Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 020 M
EBIT 2018 3 025 M
Net income 2018 1 445 M
Debt 2018 11 992 M
Yield 2018 4,86%
P/E ratio 2018 13,18
P/E ratio 2019 12,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 19 665 M
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON3.56%22 721
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.25%47 877
ENGIE5.67%37 241
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.35%34 321
SEMPRA ENERGY4.94%30 765
ORSTED1.56%28 789
