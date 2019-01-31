Log in
E.ON (EOAN)
E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/31/2019 | 09:15am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: E.ON SE
E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.01.2019 / 15:12
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: E.ON SE
Street: Brüsseler Platz 1
Postal code: 45131
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, California, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Capital Income Builder

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.01 % 0 % 5.01 % 2201099000
Previous notification 3.11 % 0 % 3.11 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ENAG999 0 110324229 0 % 5.01 %
Total 110324229 5.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 5.01 % % 5.01 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
31 Jan 2019


31.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771391  31.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 020 M
EBIT 2018 2 926 M
Net income 2018 1 445 M
Debt 2018 13 529 M
Yield 2018 4,52%
P/E ratio 2018 14,18
P/E ratio 2019 14,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 21 115 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,5 €
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON11.20%24 279
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE4.46%49 895
ENGIE10.94%38 908
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.77%36 857
SEMPRA ENERGY5.23%31 444
ORSTED5.83%29 858
