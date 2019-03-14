Log in
E.ON

E.ON

(EOAN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/14 04:59:53 pm
9.551 EUR   -0.54%
9.551 EUR   -0.54%
E ON : to build power facility for UK paper mill
RE
08:16pE.ON Gets DS Smith Contract to Build U.K. Heat and Power Facility
DJ
08:05pE.ON SE : E.ON awarded major contract by DS Smith in the UK
EQ
E ON : to build power facility for UK paper mill

03/14/2019 | 08:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: E.ON headquarters in Essen

BERLIN (Reuters) - E.ON said on Thursday it will build an energy-efficient power plant for a DS Smith paper mill in Britain.

The German energy company said in a statement that the 75 megawatt facility would enable a reduction in carbon emissions of 36,000 tons per year, contributing to DS Smith's goal of cutting emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

E.ON will finance, build and operate the facility, with construction due to start this year and be completed by 2021. A spokesman said E.ON was investing 90 million euros ($102 million) in the project.

($1 = 0.8848 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DS SMITH 1.39% 343.6 Delayed Quote.13.23%
E.ON -0.50% 9.555 Delayed Quote.11.31%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 36 374 M
EBIT 2019 2 969 M
Net income 2019 1 433 M
Debt 2019 15 828 M
Yield 2019 4,84%
P/E ratio 2019 14,30
P/E ratio 2020 13,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 21 137 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON11.31%23 923
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.07%42 281
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.34%39 540
ENGIE6.47%36 755
SEMPRA ENERGY14.61%34 074
ORSTED16.46%32 355
