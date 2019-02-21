Log in
RWE to win EU okay to buy E.ON, Innogy renewables businesses - sources

02/21/2019 | 05:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: A charging box for electric cars is pictured in front of the headquarters of the German power supplier RWE, which plans to break up subsidiary Innogy and share its assets with rival E.ON, in Essen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German utility RWE is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval to buy the renewables businesses of both E.ON and Innogy in a deal that will reshape the German energy market, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The acquisition is part of an asset swap deal which involves breaking up Innogy and dividing its assets between parent RWE and E.ON.

Network, renewables and retail energy group Innogy was carved out from RWE two years ago as a standalone unit.

RWE, Germany's biggest electricity producer, will become Europe's third-largest renewable energy provider behind Spain's Iberdrola and Italy's Enel once the deal is completed.

Both the European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Feb. 26, and Innogy declined to comment.

RWE said: "We do not see cartel hurdles by taking over the renewable assets from E.ON, but we don't want to make comments on the ongoing process."

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Matthias Inverardi in Frankfurt; editing by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Harvey)

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON -0.03% 9.678 Delayed Quote.12.09%
INNOGY SE 0.59% 40.81 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
RWE -0.22% 22.35 Delayed Quote.18.01%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 593 M
EBIT 2018 2 926 M
Net income 2018 1 443 M
Debt 2018 13 710 M
Yield 2018 4,48%
P/E ratio 2018 14,29
P/E ratio 2019 14,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 21 285 M
Chart E.ON
Duration : Period :
E.ON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON12.09%24 117
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-2.97%45 841
ENGIE12.65%38 934
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.93%37 668
SEMPRA ENERGY7.47%32 054
ORSTED9.82%30 550
