E.ON Backs Guidance After Swinging to Loss in 2Q

By Nathan Allen



E.ON SE backed its 2019 financial targets Wednesday and said that it swung to a loss in the second quarter.

The German utility reported a net loss of 6 million euros ($6.7 million) for the quarter compared with a profit of EUR1.82 billion a year earlier. Adjusted net income, which strips out one-off effects, fell to EUR235 million from EUR325 million, the company said.

E.ON attributed the weaker results in part to the introduction of a price cap in the U.K. E.ON's tax rate in the first half rose to 42% from 7% a year earlier, and the company had to write down the value of derivatives by EUR336 million.

Sales ticked up to EUR6.76 billion from EUR6.46 billion, the company said.

The company confirmed its guidance for the year despite the lower earnings and said it expects its planned takeover of Innogy SE to close in September.

