E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/07 02:24:05 am
9.088 EUR   -0.14%
02:26aBritish energy bills to fall by 75 pounds a year - regulator
RE
02:05aE.ON's retail profits slide as Britain continues to weigh
RE
02:05aE.ON Backs Guidance After Swinging to Loss in 2Q
DJ
E.ON Backs Guidance After Swinging to Loss in 2Q

08/07/2019 | 02:05am EDT

By Nathan Allen

E.ON SE backed its 2019 financial targets Wednesday and said that it swung to a loss in the second quarter.

The German utility reported a net loss of 6 million euros ($6.7 million) for the quarter compared with a profit of EUR1.82 billion a year earlier. Adjusted net income, which strips out one-off effects, fell to EUR235 million from EUR325 million, the company said.

E.ON attributed the weaker results in part to the introduction of a price cap in the U.K. E.ON's tax rate in the first half rose to 42% from 7% a year earlier, and the company had to write down the value of derivatives by EUR336 million.

Sales ticked up to EUR6.76 billion from EUR6.46 billion, the company said.

The company confirmed its guidance for the year despite the lower earnings and said it expects its planned takeover of Innogy SE to close in September.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 30 773 M
EBIT 2019 2 979 M
Net income 2019 1 441 M
Debt 2019 4 896 M
Yield 2019 5,22%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 19 803 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,86  €
Last Close Price 9,14  €
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE5.49%22 171
ORSTED AS43.68%39 029
SEMPRA ENERGY22.12%36 274
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-23.48%36 036
ENGIE5.87%36 017
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.74%34 920
