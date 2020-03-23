Log in
E.ON SE

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/23 03:43:38 am
8.064 EUR   -2.47%
03:20aE ON : Innogy's Npower loses customers in Britain amid breakup
RE
03/20E ON : postpones Annual Shareholders Meeting until mid-June 2020
PU
03/20E.ON SE : annual earnings release
E ON : Innogy's Npower loses customers in Britain amid breakup

03/23/2020 | 03:20am EDT

German energy group Innogy, whose retail and grid units were taken over by E.ON, lost 143,000 customers in the British market in the fourth quarter, it said on Monday.

The group's retail division Npower is currently being broken up by new owner E.ON in a bid to stem the outflow of customers and merge it with its own British retail operations.

The decline brings total customer losses in Britain to 590,000 in 2019, triggered by "regulatory interventions in the

British retail business in relation to introducing the price cap for standard tariffs and intense competitive pressure", it said.

Adjusted net income fell by 39% to 427 million euros ($458 million) last year, while adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell by 23%, also hurt by asset sales.

E.ON and Innogy in November presented plans to break up Npower, one of Britain's so-called 'Big Six' energy players which have all been losing customers for years, which includes the sale, integration and closure of individual parts.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal and Edward Taylor)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 35 647 M
EBIT 2019 3 254 M
Net income 2019 1 312 M
Debt 2019 10 254 M
Yield 2019 5,56%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 21 558 M
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE-13.19%23 071
ORSTED A/S-16.63%36 475
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.08%36 160
SEMPRA ENERGY-34.22%29 134
ENGIE-27.74%26 871
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-30.20%22 982
