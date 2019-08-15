E.ON Invests More Than $500 Million in 440 Megawatt Texas Wind Farm

By Olivia Bugault



E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) said Thursday that it will invest more then $500 million to build a 440-megawatt onshore wind farm in Texas.

The German utility said it has already sold the subscription rights for 200 megawatts of the plant for a period of twelve years to Austin's community-owned electric utility, Austin Energy. However, the company didn't disclose the financial details of its long-term agreement with Austin Energy.

The construction of the wind farm will start at the end of 2019, E.ON said.

