E.ON Invests More Than $500 Million in 440 Megawatt Texas Wind Farm

08/15/2019 | 06:33am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) said Thursday that it will invest more then $500 million to build a 440-megawatt onshore wind farm in Texas.

The German utility said it has already sold the subscription rights for 200 megawatts of the plant for a period of twelve years to Austin's community-owned electric utility, Austin Energy. However, the company didn't disclose the financial details of its long-term agreement with Austin Energy.

The construction of the wind farm will start at the end of 2019, E.ON said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -1.40% 8.083 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
WTI -1.18% 54.18 Delayed Quote.19.45%
