E.ON, RWE Complete Renewable Power Supply Agreement in Britain

By Giulia Petroni



E.ON SE said Tuesday that it has signed a multiyear agreement to purchase the output of more than 20 British wind farms with RWE AG renewables subsidiary.

The two-and-a-half-year power purchase agreement allows E.ON to buy around 3 terawatts per hour of power annually from wind farms operated by RWE across Britain.

The wind farms were built by E.ON as part of the company's 3.3 billion-pound ($4.2 billion) investment in U.K. renewables over the last 10 years, the company said. The ownership was transferred to RWE in October as part of the companies' asset swap deal.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com