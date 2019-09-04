Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E.ON SE: Planned takeover of innogy: E.ON wants to swiftly integrate innogy and announces exclusion of the remaining minority shareholders of innogy SE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

DGAP-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/Mergers & Acquisitions
E.ON SE: Planned takeover of innogy: E.ON wants to swiftly integrate innogy and announces exclusion of the remaining minority shareholders of innogy SE

04.09.2019 / 18:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Planned takeover of innogy: E.ON wants to swiftly integrate innogy and announces exclusion of the remaining minority shareholders of innogy SE

- E.ON informs innogy Management Board of its intention to soon carry out a merger squeeze-out at innogy SE

- Customers and investors benefit from the full and swift integration of innogy

- Swift clarity for employees in relation to the positioning of the new E.ON

Today, E.ON has informed the innogy Management Board about its intention to fully integrate the company into the E.ON group, immediately after the European Commission approves the acquisition of the innogy shares held by RWE and by other shareholders during the course of the voluntary takeover offer. This shall be implemented by way of a merger of innogy SE into E.ON Verwaltungs SE, excluding the remaining minority shareholders of innogy SE in exchange for payment of an adequate cash compensation according to sec. 62 para 5 of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz) (so-called "merger squeeze-out").

"This procedure, known as a merger squeeze-out, provided for in company law applicable from a shareholding of 90 percent, allows us to implement the integration plans, which have been developed together with innogy during the last months, as swiftly as possible. We will therefore soon be able to offer all customers improved services and products from a single source. Customers and investors will benefit from the economic advantages of the integration. Furthermore, our employees can look toward the future and ensure growth in joint teams," said E.ON's CEO Johannes Teyssen.

By way of consummation of the share purchase and transaction agreement, E.ON will first obtain nearly 76.8 percent of all shares in innogy SE from RWE. Upon completion of the voluntary public takeover offer, E.ON will receive another just over 9.4 percent of the shares in innogy SE. Together with the nearly 3.8 percent of shares in innogy SE acquired via the stock market in the meantime, E.ON will hold, through its subsidiary E.ON Verwaltungs SE, a total of 90 percent of all shares in innogy SE and will thus fulfill the necessary requirements for a merger squeeze-out under the German Transformation Act.

In order to execute the squeeze-out under German Transformation Act, E.ON Verwaltungs SE intends to initiate negotiations with innogy SE regarding the conclusion of a merger agreement (Verschmelzungsvertrag).

Such an agreement shall provide for the exclusion of innogy SE's remaining minority shareholders in return for the payment of a fair cash compensation pursuant to section 62, paragraph 5, sentence 1 of the German Transformation Act in conjunction with sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz). The precise amount of the cash compensation is being determined by an audit company. The adequacy of the cash compensation will subsequently be reviewed by a court-appointed auditor.

Following the consummation of the share purchase and transaction agreement, as well as the voluntary public takeover offer, and after finalization of the review of the adequacy of the cash compensation, an extraordinary general meeting of innogy SE shall be convened to adopt a resolution approving the transfer of shares in innogy SE in return for the stipulated compensation. Furthermore, E.ON Verwaltungs SE reserves the right to alternatively exclude innogy SE's minority shareholders by means of a squeeze-out pursuant to sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act. (aktienrechtlicher Squeeze-out).

The consummation of the share purchase and transaction agreement and the voluntary public takeover offer are subject to the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals and clearances. After approvals from Germany and the United Kingdom in relation to the individual steps and measures of the package agreed with RWE, now only the merger control clearance of the European Commission is outstanding. E.ON is confident it will receive that clearance within this month.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.


04.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 868739

 
End of News DGAP News Service

868739  04.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=868739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON SE
01:05pE.ON to Pursue Merger Squeeze-Out at Innogy
DJ
01:00pE.ON to squeeze out remaining shareholders in takeover target Innogy
RE
12:35pE.ON SE : Planned takeover of innogy: E.ON wants to swiftly integrate innogy and..
EQ
08/29E ON : Uniper Energy Services and Engineering down under Reflection on Power+Uti..
AQ
08/27Can power napping solve electric car charging challenge?
RE
08/22SSE to cut energy prices by 6% from October 1, in line with UK price cap
RE
08/21RWE Acquires 49% Stake in Slovakian Electricity Company in Innogy Deal
DJ
08/21E ON : celebrates as two million of its customers meters are now Smart
AQ
08/15E ON : trifft Investitionsentscheidung für Windpark mit 440 Megawatt-Leistung in..
PU
08/15E.ON Invests More Than $500 Million in 440 Megawatt Texas Wind Farm
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 30 522 M
EBIT 2019 2 990 M
Net income 2019 1 406 M
Debt 2019 3 954 M
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 18 419 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,57  €
Last Close Price 8,50  €
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE-1.80%20 196
ORSTED AS51.48%40 758
SEMPRA ENERGY32.64%39 398
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.53%37 105
ENGIE10.50%36 594
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.73%36 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group