Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E.ON SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: E.ON SE
E.ON SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.10.2019 / 18:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 8 October 2019, The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071, U.S.A., informed us about the following according to sec. 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - 'WpHG'):

  1. The Capital Group Companies, lnc. is neither directly nor indirectly the owner of the shares whose voting rights are attributed to it. Rather, these shares belong to the assets under management by one or more of the subsidiaries of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Therefore, The Capital Group Companies, lnc. does not pursue any strategic goals with the investment.
  2. The Capital Group Companies, lnc. does not intend to acquire further voting rights in E.ON SE for its own account or to obtain such voting rights in E.ON SE in any other way within the next twelve months. The Capital Group Companies, lnc. cannot evaluate whether the assets managed by its subsidiaries will acquire or obtain in any other way further voting rights in E.ON SE within the next twelve months. Any acquisition will depend on the respective market conditions and the investment objectives of the individual assets under management.
  3. The Capital Group Companies, lnc. does not seek to exert any influence on the composition of administrative, management and supervisory bodies of E.ON SE.
  4. The Capital Group Companies, lnc. does not seek to significantly change the capital structure of E.ON SE, in particular with regard to the equity/debt ratio and the dividend policy.
  5. With regard to the origin of the funds used for the acquisition of voting rights, The Capital Group Companies, lnc. notified us that the voting rights of The Capital Group Companies, lnc. have been attributed pursuant to sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 6 in conjunction with sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 2 and 3 WpHG. Therefore, The Capital Group Companies, lnc. financed the acquisition neither from own funds nor from borrowed funds.

 


08.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

887055  08.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=887055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON SE
12:20pE.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
12:15pE.ON SE : Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
08:47aFinland's Fortum to gain control of Uniper in $2.5 billion deal
RE
10/07E.ON SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and q..
EQ
10/04E.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
10/04E.ON SE : E.ON signs framework agreement with MVM Magyar Villamos M?vek Zrt. and..
EQ
10/03E ON : responds to the Conservative Party's Future Homes Standard announcement
AQ
10/03FuelCell Energy Up 23%; In Collaboration Agreement With E.ON
DJ
10/03UK big six energy firms' 2018 supply profits sank as customers turned to smal..
RE
10/01E.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 31 448 M
EBIT 2019 3 026 M
Net income 2019 1 393 M
Debt 2019 3 954 M
Yield 2019 5,28%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 23 372 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 9,53  €
Last Close Price 9,02  €
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE3.91%25 695
SEMPRA ENERGY35.35%40 202
ENGIE18.48%39 342
ORSTED AS44.27%38 724
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.10%37 720
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-28.94%32 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group