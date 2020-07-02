E.ON Suspends Advertisements, Posts on Facebook, Instagram

By Giulia Petroni



E.ON SE said Thursday that it has suspended all advertising and posting on Facebook and Instagram.

"We expressly and resolutely oppose racism, hate speech and discrimination. We also expect this clear attitude from our partners," the German utility said. "In this context, we consider it our responsibility to review our commitment and our role on Facebook and Instagram."

E.ON joins a number of companies that have recently halted advertising spending on Facebook due to the social media giant's handling of hate speech and misinformation on its platforms.

