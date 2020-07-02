Log in
E.ON SE

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
07/02 07:00:13 am
10.163 EUR   +2.39%
06:39aE.ON Suspends Advertisements, Posts on Facebook, Instagram
DJ
06/30E ON : to upgrade homes to low carbon heating together with BEIS and Newcastle City Council
AQ
06/26EON AG : Citigroup sticks Neutral
MD
E.ON Suspends Advertisements, Posts on Facebook, Instagram

07/02/2020 | 06:39am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

E.ON SE said Thursday that it has suspended all advertising and posting on Facebook and Instagram.

"We expressly and resolutely oppose racism, hate speech and discrimination. We also expect this clear attitude from our partners," the German utility said. "In this context, we consider it our responsibility to review our commitment and our role on Facebook and Instagram."

E.ON joins a number of companies that have recently halted advertising spending on Facebook due to the social media giant's handling of hate speech and misinformation on its platforms.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 2.06% 10.125 Delayed Quote.4.22%
FACEBOOK 4.62% 237.55 Delayed Quote.15.74%
WTI 1.35% 40.025 Delayed Quote.-35.49%
Financials
Sales 2020 61 212 M 69 046 M 69 046 M
Net income 2020 1 452 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
Net Debt 2020 33 725 M 38 041 M 38 041 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 4,77%
Capitalization 25 881 M 29 148 M 29 193 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 77 489
Free-Float 83,7%
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,60 €
Last Close Price 9,93 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Teresa Marie Jäschke Head-Digitization, IT, HR & Diversity
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE4.22%29 148
ORSTED A/S11.18%48 614
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.95%43 358
SEMPRA ENERGY-22.61%35 500
ENGIE-24.13%29 692
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-16.96%28 771
