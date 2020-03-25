Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/25 06:00:35 am
9.094 EUR   +9.30%
05:23aE.ON to Design Energy Solution for Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany
DJ
05:22aE ON : banks on networks to weather coronavirus crisis
RE
02:05aE.ON SE : E.ON pledges social responsibility in corona crises
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E ON : banks on networks to weather coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:22am EDT
E.ON headquarters in Essen

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - E.ON forecast a jump in profit this year sending its shares up more than 11% as Europe's largest energy network operator looks to ride out the coronavirus crisis supported by revenue from its regulated grids.

"E.ON can and will deal with this downturn better than most other energy companies," CEO Johannes Teyssen told journalists at the group's annual news conference on Wednesday, pointing to its changed strategy following the break-up of rival Innogy.

It expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise by as much as 28% this year -- to 3.9-4.1 billion euros ($4.22-4.44 billion) from 3.2 billion -- buoyed by grids and retail operations it acquired from Innogy.

Between 2020 and 2022 EBIT is expected to grow 7-9% per year, the company said. It forecast adjusted net income for this year at 1.7-1.9 billion euros, up from 1.5 billion.

The company, which supplies about 50 million customers in Europe, said dividends are expected to grow by 5% annually up to 2022. It is paying 0.46 euros per share for 2019.

Teyssen said the pandemic was having an impact on energy demand across the continent and would have a temporary impact on the group's network and sales business, adding there could be delays in its ability to deliver energy infrastructure projects. He did not quantify the expected impact.

But he reiterated that about 80% of the group's operating profit was regulated.

Financially vulnerable clients will not be disconnected from supply for the time being, Teyssen said. Across the group confirmed coronavirus cases currently stand at 37, he said.

"A reassuring and supporting strong investment case," said a local trader while analysts at Bernstein and Jefferies called the outlook encouraging.

Shares in E.ON, which said it would invest about 13 billion euros over the next three years, were up 11% at the top of Germany's blue-chip index.

(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Scot W. Stevenson and Jason Neely)

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 11.33% 9.269 Delayed Quote.-12.64%
INNOGY SE 0.00% 42.83 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on E.ON SE
05:23aE.ON to Design Energy Solution for Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany
DJ
05:22aE ON : banks on networks to weather coronavirus crisis
RE
02:05aE.ON SE : E.ON pledges social responsibility in corona crises
EQ
03/24E.ON SE : E.ON adopts a dividend policy with an annual increase in the dividend ..
EQ
03/24Coronavirus crisis shakes Europe's power, gas prices
RE
03/23E ON : postpones Annual Shareholders Meeting until mid-June 2020
AQ
03/23E.ON allies with Octopus Energy to revamp UK retail business
RE
03/23E ON : to revamp UK retail unit in deal with Octopus Energy
RE
03/23E ON : 03/23/2020, E.ONnext
PU
03/23E ON : .ONnxt – .ON and Krakn Tchnologis form stratgic partnrship for .ON'..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 48 777 M
EBIT 2019 3 461 M
Net income 2019 1 207 M
Debt 2019 21 845 M
Yield 2019 5,53%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 21 693 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,52  €
Last Close Price 8,32  €
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE-12.64%23 419
ORSTED A/S-11.99%36 325
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.72%32 200
SEMPRA ENERGY-31.32%29 134
ENGIE-27.85%25 311
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-28.32%21 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group