E.ON SE

(EOAN)
E.ON offers to sell Hungarian, Czech businesses to allay EU worries

06/24/2019 | 02:12pm EDT
General shareholder meeting of German utility E.ON in Essen

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German energy group E.ON has offered to sell parts of its Hungarian electricity business to address EU antitrust concerns over its bid for rival Innogy's network and retail assets, its chief executive said on Monday.

In another concession to the European Union, E.ON offered to sell Innogy's gas and power business in the Czech Republic, E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen said at an event in Berlin.

E.ON may also drop 260,000 heating customers in Germany, as well as the operation of 32 recharging stations for electric cars along Germany's Autobahn motorway network, he said.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into E.ON's bid for Innogy in March.

E.ON made the concessions last week, a European Commission filing showed, though no details were disclosed at the time.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Jan Harvey and Deepa Babington)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -1.40% 9.789 Delayed Quote.15.08%
INNOGY SE -0.57% 41.72 Delayed Quote.3.02%
RWE -3.26% 21.99 Delayed Quote.19.85%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 29 758 M
EBIT 2019 3 001 M
Net income 2019 1 451 M
Debt 2019 16 172 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 15,77
P/E ratio 2020 14,87
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 21 853 M
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE15.08%23 170
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-17.43%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY30.36%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.85%34 332
ENGIE7.78%34 295
ORSTED AS26.83%34 057
