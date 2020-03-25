Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E ON : sees lower energy demand as coronavirus crisis bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:50am EDT
E.ON headquarters in Essen

E.ON, Europe's largest energy networks operator, said on Wednesday industrial and commercial customers across the continent were consuming noticeably less energy as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Overall, the energy industry ... won't be as hard hit as other industries. But we still expect the crisis to leave its mark on our bottom line," CEO Johannes Teyssen said as the group released full-year results.

Teyssen said the pandemic would have a temporary impact on the group's network and sales business, adding there could be delays in the company's ability to deliver energy infrastructure projects. He did not quantify the expected impact.

Financially vulnerable clients will not be disconnected from supply for the time being, Teyssen said.

The comments came as E.ON forecast rising profits in 2020, with the company cautioning that the possible impact from the coronavirus crisis had not been factored in yet.

The group expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax of between 3.9 billion euros (3.56 billion pounds) and 4.1 billion euros in 2020, compared with 3.2 billion euros a year earlier.

The company forecast full-year adjusted net income of 1.7 billion euros to 1.9 billion euros, up from 1.5 billion euros in 2019.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Scot W. Stevenson and Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on E.ON SE
02:50aE ON : sees lower energy demand as coronavirus crisis bites
RE
02:05aE.ON SE : E.ON pledges social responsibility in corona crises
EQ
03/24E.ON SE : E.ON adopts a dividend policy with an annual increase in the dividend ..
EQ
03/24Coronavirus crisis shakes Europe's power, gas prices
RE
03/23E ON : postpones Annual Shareholders Meeting until mid-June 2020
AQ
03/23E.ON allies with Octopus Energy to revamp UK retail business
RE
03/23E ON : to revamp UK retail unit in deal with Octopus Energy
RE
03/23E ON : 03/23/2020, E.ONnext
PU
03/23E ON : .ONnxt – .ON and Krakn Tchnologis form stratgic partnrship for .ON'..
PU
03/20E ON : postpones Annual Shareholders Meeting until mid-June 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 48 777 M
EBIT 2019 3 324 M
Net income 2019 1 320 M
Debt 2019 10 254 M
Yield 2019 5,53%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 21 693 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,52  €
Last Close Price 8,32  €
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE-12.64%23 419
ORSTED A/S-11.99%36 325
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.72%32 200
SEMPRA ENERGY-31.32%29 134
ENGIE-27.85%25 311
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-28.32%21 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group