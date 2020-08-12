Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/12 05:23:40 am
9.875 EUR   -0.53%
05:07aEON AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:06aE ON : sees regulatory risks as British grid up for sale
RE
04:51aEON AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E ON : sees regulatory risks as British grid up for sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:06am EDT

E.ON on Wednesday stopped short of expressing interest in the British networks unit that U.S. utility PPL put up for sale earlier this week, pointing to the shaky regulatory environment in the country.

PPL on Monday said it had decided to launch a sales process for Western Power Distribution (WPD), which has a regulatory asset value of 7.7 billion pounds ($10.1 billion), adding it had hired JP Morgan to run the process.

"Last year Mr (Jeremy) Corbyn wanted to nationalise these assets," Teyssen said when asked whether E.ON would be interested, referring to respective proposals by the former Labour leader in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Teyssen also said that the next regulatory regime for Britain's networks, which sets fixed investment returns for grid owners, would only be decided next year.

PPL said it aims for a deal in the first half of 2021.

"It's a deja vu for us," Teyssen said, adding E.ON previously owned part of the business before selling https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-eon-ppl/ppl-to-buy-e-on-networks-for-3-5-billion-cash-idUKTRE7206F820110302 it to PPL for 3.5 billion pounds in 2011.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Vera Eckert; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.50% 9.878 Delayed Quote.4.24%
PPL CORPORATION -0.77% 28.43 Delayed Quote.-20.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on E.ON SE
05:07aEON AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:06aE ON : sees regulatory risks as British grid up for sale
RE
04:51aEON AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04:05aEON AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02:26aE.ON sells German nuclear power ahead at above-market prices
RE
01:24aE ON : cuts 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis bites
RE
01:13aE ON : with robust first-half results despite COVID-19
PU
01:12aE ON : trotz Covid-19-Effekten mit robustem Halbjahresergebnis
PU
01:05aE.ON SE : E.ON with robust first-half results despite COVID-19
EQ
08/10Coronavirus accelerates European utilities' digital drive
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60 652 M 71 270 M 71 270 M
Net income 2020 1 350 M 1 586 M 1 586 M
Net Debt 2020 33 732 M 39 637 M 39 637 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 25 886 M 30 468 M 30 418 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 77 489
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,80 €
Last Close Price 9,93 €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Teresa Marie Jäschke Head-Digitization, IT, HR & Diversity
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE4.24%30 468
ORSTED A/S28.51%58 738
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.98%41 455
SEMPRA ENERGY-13.45%38 636
ENGIE-16.84%33 453
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.58%32 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group