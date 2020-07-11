Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E ON : sells Innogy's Czech retail business to Hungary's MVM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/11/2020 | 09:06am EDT

German utilities giant E.ON will sell its entire end-customer electricity and gas business in the Czech Republic to Hungarian energy group MVM, E.ON said in a statement on Saturday.

German utilities giant E.ON will sell its entire end-customer electricity and gas business in the Czech Republic to Hungarian energy group MVM, E.ON said in a statement on Saturday.

MVM joined a shortlist of Czech groups bidding for Innogy's nearly 1.6 million gas and electricity customers in the Czech Republic in May and emerged as the frontrunner, sources told Reuters at the end of June.

Czech billionaire-owned energy and investment groups EPH, KKCG and Sev.en Energy also bid, sources had said.

For MVM, which is state-owned, the Czech deal is part of a push to expand into central and eastern Europe, its chief executive said in an interview in early June.

MVM, whose assets include Hungary's nuclear power plant, gas-fired and solar power generation capacities, the Hungarian grid operation and interests in the gas market, said on Saturday it aimed to boost competitiveness in the Czech market.

"This acquisition for us represents a significant milestone in our development strategy," CEO Gyorgy Kobor said in a statement.

The deal is still subject to European Commission approval but is expected to close by the end of 2020.

The Czech business belonged to Innogy, which E.ON bought in 2019. As part of the antitrust approvals process for the acquisition, E.ON had to dispose of various assets, including the Czech business.

"This transaction marks the final step in the fulfilment of the remedies offered by E.ON in the context of the antitrust approval of E.ON's takeover of Innogy," E.ON said.

No financial details were disclosed.

A source told Reuters in March that E.ON had hoped to fetch more than six times core earnings, a valuation of 800 million to 900 million euros ($1.02 billion). It was unclear what impact the coronavirus crisis had on valuations.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by David Holmes and James Drummond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on E.ON SE
09:06aE ON : sells Innogy's Czech retail business to Hungary's MVM
RE
04:26aE ON : sells innogy's electricity and gas retail business in the Czech Republic ..
PU
07/10E.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
07/10E ON : Seeing loved ones, supporting local business and being more sustainable, ..
AQ
07/07EON AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/03German parliament passes coal exit bill
RE
07/02EON AG : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/02E.ON Suspends Advertisements, Posts on Facebook, Instagram
DJ
06/30E ON : to upgrade homes to low carbon heating together with BEIS and Newcastle C..
AQ
06/26EON AG : Citigroup sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60 225 M 68 030 M 68 030 M
Net income 2020 1 366 M 1 543 M 1 543 M
Net Debt 2020 33 725 M 38 096 M 38 096 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 4,71%
Capitalization 26 178 M 29 616 M 29 571 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 77 489
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,75 €
Last Close Price 10,04 €
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Teresa Marie Jäschke Head-Digitization, IT, HR & Diversity
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE5.42%29 616
ORSTED A/S23.69%54 347
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.76%38 657
SEMPRA ENERGY-21.33%34 863
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.91%32 400
ENGIE-24.10%29 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group