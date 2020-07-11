Log in
E ON : sells innogy's electricity and gas retail business in the Czech Republic to MVM Group

07/11/2020 | 04:26am EDT

German Energy Company E.ON SE and MVM Group today signed an agreement regarding the sale of innogy SE's entire electricity and gas retail business in the Czech Republic, innogy Ceska republika a.s., for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the European Commission and is expected to close before year-end. innogy is currentlysupplying 1.2 million gas customers and 0.4 million electricity customers in the Czech Republic.

This transaction marks the final step in the fulfilment of the remedies offered by E.ON in the context of the antitrust approval of E.ON's takeover of innogy. E.ON has previously entered into agreements for the sale of a significant part of E.ON's German heating electricity business, part of E.ON's electricity retail business in Hungary and regarding the discontinuation of the construction and operation of a number of electric-vehicle charging stations on motorways in Germany.

Disclaimer

E.ON SE published this content on 11 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2020 08:25:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 60 225 M 68 030 M 68 030 M
Net income 2020 1 366 M 1 543 M 1 543 M
Net Debt 2020 33 725 M 38 096 M 38 096 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 4,71%
Capitalization 26 178 M 29 616 M 29 571 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 77 489
Free-Float 83,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,75 €
Last Close Price 10,04 €
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Teresa Marie Jäschke Head-Digitization, IT, HR & Diversity
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE5.42%29 616
ORSTED A/S23.69%54 347
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.76%38 657
SEMPRA ENERGY-21.33%34 863
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.91%32 400
ENGIE-24.10%29 840
