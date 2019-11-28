E.ON to Build Biomass Power Plant at UPM's Factory in Germany

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
E.ON SE
EOAN
DE000ENAG999
E.ON SE
(EOAN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Tradegate -
11/28 06:24:05 am
9.152
EUR
-0.61%
05:59a
E.ON to Build Biomass Power Plant at UPM's Factory in Germany
DJ
11/26
E.ON SE
: quaterly earnings release
11/22
E ON
: Essen and Dortmund remain important E.ON locations
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
E.ON to Build Biomass Power Plant at UPM's Factory in Germany
0
11/28/2019 | 05:59am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
E.ON SE
-0.45%
9.152
6.73%
UPM-KYMMENE
0.23%
30.47
37.16%
WTI
-0.24%
57.82
25.42%
0
Latest news on E.ON SE
05:59a
E.ON to Build Biomass Power Plant at UPM's Factory in Germany
DJ
11/26
E.ON SE
: quaterly earnings release
11/22
E ON
: Essen and Dortmund remain important E.ON locations
PU
11/14
Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints
RE
11/14
RWE could sell stake in Turkish gas-fired power plant
RE
11/13
E ON
: Contract wind E.ON and RWE complete renewable power supply agreement
AQ
11/12
E.ON, RWE Complete Renewable Power Supply Agreement in Britain
DJ
11/07
E ON
: A national priority E.ON welcomes election focus on warm homes and cleane..
AQ
10/23
E ON
: 10 minutes, 100 miles E.ON UK energises its first 175kW ultra-fast electr..
AQ
10/17
E ON
: gibt erfolgreich weitere Unternehmensanleihen in Höhe von 1,5 Milliarden ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019
32 297 M
EBIT 2019
3 063 M
Net income 2019
1 417 M
Debt 2019
3 954 M
Yield 2019
5,16%
P/E ratio 2019
14,4x
P/E ratio 2020
16,0x
EV / Sales2019
0,87x
EV / Sales2020
0,55x
Capitalization
24 009 M
More Financials
Chart E.ON SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
9,67 €
Last Close Price
9,21 €
Spread / Highest target
41,2%
Spread / Average Target
5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target
-15,8%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Johannes Teyssen
Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger
Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker
Chief Financial Officer
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE
6.73%
26 398
SEMPRA ENERGY
35.77%
41 597
NATIONAL GRID PLC
20.71%
41 372
ORSTED AS
42.71%
38 432
ENGIE
14.81%
38 126
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
-33.19%
30 891
More Results
Categories
Markets
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group
Master