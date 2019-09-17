Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/17 06:07:45 am
8.939 EUR   +0.27%
05:34aEU Clears E.ON's Acquisition of Innogy -- Update
DJ
04:39aEU Clears E.ON's Acquisition of Innogy
DJ
04:21aEU clears E.ON purchase of Innogy assets, subject to conditions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU Clears E.ON's Acquisition of Innogy -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:34am EDT

(Updates with background, E.ON statement.) 

 
   By Max Bernhard

The European Union said Tuesday that it cleared E.ON SE acquisition of Innogy SE under the condition that E.ON complies with a remedy package it has offered to get the German utility deal greenlighted.

E.ON is acquiring the distribution and consumer-solutions business as well as certain of electricity-generation assets from Innogy, which is controlled by RWE AG.

The takeover is part of a complex deal between E.ON and RWE, which would effectively split Innogy's assets between the two companies. RWE would retain control over Innogy's renewable-generation centers, while E.ON would take over the retail and distribution networks.

The EU said in March that it would open an in-depth investigation into E.ON's planned takeover of Innogy, citing concerns that the deal could reduce competition for the retail supply of gas and electricity in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

To address the concerns, E.ON offered to divest most of its heating-electricity customers in Germany and to discontinue the operation of 34 electric-charging stations on German motorways, the EU's antritrust body said Tuesday. The offered remedies also include the divestment of E.ON's business in the retail supply of electricity to unregulated customers in Hungary and Innogy's entire business in the retail supply of electricity and gas in the Czech Republic.

Following the EU's decision Tuesday, E.ON confirmed its synergy targets and said it would assure a "socially responsible implementation" of the deal. E.ON said it would expand its supervisory board but that the management board would remain unchanged.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 0.21% 8.931 Delayed Quote.3.34%
INNOGY SE 0.16% 44.9 Delayed Quote.10.12%
RWE AG 0.42% 26.01 Delayed Quote.36.57%
WTI 0.02% 62.01 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON SE
05:34aEU Clears E.ON's Acquisition of Innogy -- Update
DJ
04:39aEU Clears E.ON's Acquisition of Innogy
DJ
04:21aEU clears E.ON purchase of Innogy assets, subject to conditions
RE
09/13OVO Energy to break into Britain's Big Six suppliers with SSE deal
RE
09/12RWE Could Consider Selling Stake In E.ON After Asset Swap -Reuters
DJ
09/11RWE raises possibility of selling 4 billion euro E.ON stake after asset swap
RE
09/11Eramet, BASF, Suez to Develop Closed-Loop Recycling Process for EV Batteries
DJ
09/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of ECB Meeting
DJ
09/10MAX Grounding Puts Boeing on Track for Lowest Deliveries in Eight Years -- 2n..
DJ
09/10Boeing plane deliveries down 72% in August as MAX grounding weighs
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 30 522 M
EBIT 2019 2 988 M
Net income 2019 1 405 M
Debt 2019 3 954 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 19 320 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,57  €
Last Close Price 8,93  €
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE3.34%21 247
ORSTED AS47.67%39 796
SEMPRA ENERGY31.02%38 918
ENGIE8.70%36 106
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.99%35 997
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-24.24%35 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group