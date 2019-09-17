Log in
E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/17 09:07:33 am
8.925 EUR   +0.11%
08:40aEU clears E.ON takeover of Innogy in German power sector overhaul
RE
07:18aEU Clears E.ON's Acquisition of Innogy -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:34aEU Clears E.ON's Acquisition of Innogy -- Update
DJ
EU clears E.ON takeover of Innogy in German power sector overhaul

09/17/2019 | 08:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Innogy logo before the company's annual news conference in Essen

BRUSSELS/ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have cleared E.ON's proposed purchase of rival Innogy's network and retail assets, paving the way for a major reshuffle in Germany's energy sector.

The approval seals the fate of Innogy, which was carved out from RWE and listed three years ago as a separate entity, with its assets being taken over by its parent and peer E.ON.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 28-member European Union, said on Tuesday that approval was granted as long as E.ON would sell certain businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

It had identified the threat of reduced competition in sectors of the three countries. E.ON said the assets it must sell include about 2 million supply customers, most of them in eastern Europe.

"It is important that all Europeans and businesses can buy electricity and gas at competitive prices," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement, adding that E.ON's commitments meant the merger would not lead to less choice and higher prices.

E.ON has agreed to drop most of its customers supplied with heating electricity in Germany and to discontinue the operation of 34 electric charging stations along German autobahn highways.

It will also divest part of its retail business in Hungary as well as Innogy's retail power and gas business in the Czech Republic. It said the asset sales in total would negatively impact results by more than 100 million euros.

"Considering ... E.ON's outstanding development opportunities, these quite painful concessions are tolerable," Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said.

The deal to break up Innogy marks the biggest overhaul of the German power industry since the country sped up its exit from nuclear energy. It will turn E.ON into a networks and retail energy group and RWE into Europe's No.3 renewables player.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by John Chalmers and Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.20% 8.897 Delayed Quote.3.34%
INNOGY SE 0.02% 44.86 Delayed Quote.10.12%
RWE AG 1.08% 26.18 Delayed Quote.36.57%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 30 522 M
EBIT 2019 2 988 M
Net income 2019 1 405 M
Debt 2019 3 954 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 19 320 M
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,57  €
Last Close Price 8,93  €
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE3.34%21 247
ORSTED AS47.67%39 796
SEMPRA ENERGY31.02%38 918
ENGIE8.70%36 106
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.99%35 997
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-24.24%35 037
