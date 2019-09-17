EU clears E.ON takeover of Innogy in German power sector overhaul

The approval seals the fate of Innogy, which was carved out from RWE and listed three years ago as a separate entity, with its assets being taken over by its parent and peer E.ON.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 28-member European Union, said on Tuesday that approval was granted as long as E.ON would sell certain businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

It had identified the threat of reduced competition in sectors of the three countries. E.ON said the assets it must sell include about 2 million supply customers, most of them in eastern Europe.

"It is important that all Europeans and businesses can buy electricity and gas at competitive prices," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement, adding that E.ON's commitments meant the merger would not lead to less choice and higher prices.

E.ON has agreed to drop most of its customers supplied with heating electricity in Germany and to discontinue the operation of 34 electric charging stations along German autobahn highways.

It will also divest part of its retail business in Hungary as well as Innogy's retail power and gas business in the Czech Republic. It said the asset sales in total would negatively impact results by more than 100 million euros.

"Considering ... E.ON's outstanding development opportunities, these quite painful concessions are tolerable," Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said.

The deal to break up Innogy marks the biggest overhaul of the German power industry since the country sped up its exit from nuclear energy. It will turn E.ON into a networks and retail energy group and RWE into Europe's No.3 renewables player.

