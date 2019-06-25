Log in
European Press Roundup: El Corte Ingles Names New President; E.ON Tries to Appease EU Ahead of Deal

06/25/2019 | 07:25am EDT

In Europe today, shares in IT consultancy Capgemini rose sharply after it offered to buy rival Altran Technologies yesterday, while car manufacturer BMW speeds up its electric-car rollout. Read about the above topics on Dow Jones Newswires or WSJ.com.

In Other Media...

Spanish department store chain El Corte Ingles is set to name Marta Alvarez as president, just one year after appointing Jesus Nuno de la Rosa to the role. Ms. Alvarez is the daughter of the late Isidoro Alvarez, who was himself once president of the company. -Expansion

U.K. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said Labour would hand climate change powers to the Bank of England and would delist companies from the main London market if they failed to meet environmental targets. Monitoring how banks and other financial organizations invest in polluting assets would come under the Bank of England's remit, Mr. McDonnell said. -The Times of London

Goods worth a combined total of EUR3.75 billion were stolen from retailers across Germany in 2018, an increase of 7% from the previous year, according to new research. The statistics include theft from customers, delivery and service workers, as well as retailers' own employees. -FAZ

French private-sector debt has become the main risk to monitor for the financial industry, the Bank of France said. Thanks to low interest rates, households and companies have been borrowing money at a steady pace for the last two years. -Les Echos

Energy company E.ON has offered to sell parts of its Hungarian electricity unit ahead of the Innogy takeover. The company is trying to appease EU antitrust concerns as the Innogy acquisition still needs to be approved. -Handelsblatt

The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos party, Albert Rivera, is confronting an internal crisis after two high-profile members resigned Monday. Economic spokesman Toni Roldan and European Parliament member Javier Nart abandoned the party, citing its shift to the right and Mr. Rivera's refusal to consider a governing alliance with Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez. -La Vanguardia

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

