Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the German power supplier RWE, which plans to break up subsidiary Innogy and share its assets with rival E.ON, is pictured in Essen

RWE AG, Germany's largest power producer, gave profit forecasts for its renewables business that fell short of some analysts' expectations, casting doubt over whether the booming sector will prove as lucrative as hoped.

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

Fresh off a deal to acquire the renewable units from peer E.ON and former subsidiary Innogy, RWE said pro-forma adjusted core earnings from green energy operations would be 1.3 billion-1.5 billion euros ($1.4 billion-$1.7 billion) this year.

"The guidance is likely to be seen as 'light'," Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding markets might be disappointed given the businesses had delivered about 900 million euros in first-half core profit before stripping out some activities.

Jefferies analysts suggested the business might not live up to expectations next year in the wake of RWE's 2019 numbers, saying average analyst forecasts of 1.7 billion euros (£1.46 billion) in 2020 for the division's like-for-like adjusted core profit "seems high-end to us, at first glance".

The renewable industry has continued growing, but margins and profits shrunk as the sector weans itself off subsidies that were designed to help it compete with conventional power sources.

In addition, red tape in Germany has led to a near stand-still in onshore wind expansion, causing thousands of job losses at industry heavyweight Enercon and drawing criticism from leading industry associations in the country.

"Legal and regulatory frameworks are particularly important when it comes to the attractiveness of investments. These are areas in which countries compete for investment resources," RWE Chief Financial Officer Markus Krebber said.

"Germany is not well positioned in this contest at present."

Shares in the group were down 2.8% and were among the biggest decliners in Germany's benchmark blue-chip index. RWE shares have gained 51% since the asset swap with E.ON was announced in March 2018, while E.ON shares only gained 8%.

RWE, Europe's third-biggest renewable player but also the continent's biggest CO2 polluter, also raised its outlook for the second time in three months, citing payments from Britain's reinstated scheme to reward back-up power capacity.

RWE said it stands to receive 230 million euros in suspended payments for 2018 and 2019 after Brussels last month gave the go-ahead for the mechanism, which pays power generators for keeping plants on stand-by in case of outages.

This also stoked smaller peer Uniper to raise its full-year outlook earlier this week.

The German company expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.8 billion-2.1 billion euros in 2019, up from 1.4-1.7 billion previously.

(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert and Anika Ross; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Edmund Blair)

By Christoph Steitz and Tom KÃ¤ckenhoff
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 0.36% 9.111 Delayed Quote.5.23%
INNOGY SE -0.09% 44.61 Delayed Quote.9.62%
RWE AG -3.21% 25.58 Delayed Quote.39.41%
UNIPER SE -0.25% 28.3 Delayed Quote.25.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON SE
07:10aFresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints
RE
05:37aRWE could sell stake in Turkish gas-fired power plant
RE
11/13E ON : Contract wind E.ON and RWE complete renewable power supply agreement
AQ
11/12E.ON, RWE Complete Renewable Power Supply Agreement in Britain
DJ
11/07E ON : A national priority E.ON welcomes election focus on warm homes and cleane..
AQ
10/23E ON : 10 minutes, 100 miles E.ON UK energises its first 175kW ultra-fast electr..
AQ
10/17E ON : gibt erfolgreich weitere Unternehmensanleihen in Höhe von 1,5 Milliarden ..
PU
10/08E.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
10/08E.ON SE : Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
10/08Finland's Fortum to gain control of Uniper in $2.5 billion deal
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 31 564 M
EBIT 2019 3 050 M
Net income 2019 1 382 M
Debt 2019 3 954 M
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 23 670 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 9,66  €
Last Close Price 9,08  €
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE5.23%26 045
SEMPRA ENERGY33.96%41 396
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.68%39 867
ENGIE14.53%38 063
ORSTED AS39.59%37 859
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-33.86%30 606
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group