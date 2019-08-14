Log in
Germany's RWE first half core profit surges on energy trading boost

08/14/2019 | 01:47am EDT
Lignite-fired Niederaussem power plant of RWE, one of Europe's biggest utilities in Niederaussem near Cologne

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's largest power producer, on Wednesday said its core profit rose by a fifth in the first half of 2019, boosted by a stronger-than-expected performance at its energy trading unit.

First-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 20% to 1.37 billion euros (£1.27 billion), the group said in a statement.

The rise comes just before RWE's transformation into Europe's third-largest renewable power producer, a direct result of a far-reaching asset swap with peer E.ON that involves RWE's subsidiary Innogy.

"The strong operating result gives us tailwind for the coming months, which will be one of the most exciting periods in our company's history," Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said.

RWE shares were indicated to open 1.7% higher as the second-biggest gainers among German blue-chips.

The robust performance at RWE's Supply & Trading division led the group to raise its 2019 forecast in late-July. The group now expects adjusted EBITDA to come in at between 1.4 billion euros and 1.7 billion euros, and net income of 500 million euros-800 million euros.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.89% 8.315 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
INNOGY SE -0.28% 43.15 Delayed Quote.5.94%
RWE AG -0.04% 25.38 Delayed Quote.33.83%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 30 859 M
EBIT 2019 2 988 M
Net income 2019 1 413 M
Debt 2019 3 963 M
Yield 2019 5,72%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 18 070 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,73  €
Last Close Price 8,34  €
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE-3.62%20 433
ORSTED AS50.33%40 889
SEMPRA ENERGY26.76%37 652
ENGIE7.62%36 013
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-23.59%35 914
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.54%34 928
