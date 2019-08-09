Innogy loses more customers in Britain

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy networks and renewables group Innogy, to be broken up by parent RWE and rival E.ON, lost 135,000 customers in Britain in the second quarter, where regulation and fierce competition continued to weigh.
The group's British subsidiary npower, one of the country's so-called "big six" energy providers, also widened its loss to 81 million euros (75 million pounds) in the first half, from a loss of 18 million in the same period last year.
