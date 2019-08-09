Log in
E.ON SE

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/09 01:35:02 am
8.634 EUR   +0.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Innogy loses more customers in Britain

08/09/2019 | 01:20am EDT
Innogy logo before the company's annual news conference in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy networks and renewables group Innogy, to be broken up by parent RWE and rival E.ON, lost 135,000 customers in Britain in the second quarter, where regulation and fierce competition continued to weigh.

The group's British subsidiary npower, one of the country's so-called "big six" energy providers, also widened its loss to 81 million euros (75 million pounds) in the first half, from a loss of 18 million in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -2.38% 8.614 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
INNOGY SE 0.71% 43.67 Delayed Quote.7.22%
RWE AG 1.70% 25.71 Delayed Quote.35.57%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 30 747 M
EBIT 2019 2 976 M
Net income 2019 1 437 M
Debt 2019 3 824 M
Yield 2019 5,52%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 18 713 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,80  €
Last Close Price 8,64  €
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE-0.15%21 577
ORSTED AS43.77%40 600
SEMPRA ENERGY24.93%37 108
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-22.28%36 170
ENGIE7.23%36 083
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.80%35 008
