E.ON SE

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/15 06:11:15 am
9.617 EUR   +0.65%
05:28aLightwaveRF Shares Rise on Supply Agreement with E.ON
DJ
03/14E ON : to build power facility for UK paper mill
RE
03/14E.ON Gets DS Smith Contract to Build U.K. Heat and Power Facility
DJ
LightwaveRF Shares Rise on Supply Agreement with E.ON

03/15/2019 | 05:28am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

LightwaveRF shares rose Friday after the company said it has signed a supply agreement with E.ON SE (EONGY) for its latest range of Lightwave Smart series lighting and power devices.

The company said the supply agreement is part of E.ON's collaboration with U.K. house-builder Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG.LN) at their Kidbrooke Village development in Greenwich, London.

Lightwave's smart hub, light switches and power sockets will be offered to Berkeley's home buyers as an upgrade package, to control lighting and power and to allow energy monitoring at device level through E.ON's Future Energy Home dashboard.

At 0911 GMT, shares were up 6.7% at 8 pence.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKELEY 1.59% 3971 Delayed Quote.12.30%
E.ON SE 0.51% 9.605 Delayed Quote.10.76%
WTI 0.43% 58.76 Delayed Quote.25.90%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 36 374 M
EBIT 2019 2 971 M
Net income 2019 1 433 M
Debt 2019 15 828 M
Yield 2019 4,86%
P/E ratio 2019 14,23
P/E ratio 2020 13,23
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 21 032 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE10.76%23 804
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.05%42 281
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.30%39 540
ENGIE6.19%36 755
SEMPRA ENERGY15.03%34 074
ORSTED16.46%32 355
