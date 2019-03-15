LightwaveRF Shares Rise on Supply Agreement with E.ON

By Oliver Griffin

LightwaveRF shares rose Friday after the company said it has signed a supply agreement with E.ON SE (EONGY) for its latest range of Lightwave Smart series lighting and power devices.

The company said the supply agreement is part of E.ON's collaboration with U.K. house-builder Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG.LN) at their Kidbrooke Village development in Greenwich, London.

Lightwave's smart hub, light switches and power sockets will be offered to Berkeley's home buyers as an upgrade package, to control lighting and power and to allow energy monitoring at device level through E.ON's Future Energy Home dashboard.

At 0911 GMT, shares were up 6.7% at 8 pence.

