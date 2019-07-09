Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Most big CO2 emitting firms not on track for climate goals - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 07:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A child holds a placard which reads

LONDON (Reuters) - Only one in eight of the world's most-polluting companies are on track to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with global temperature goals, a study funded by investors with $14 trillion (£11 trillion) under management found on Wednesday.

The findings underscore the gulf between commitments made by the private sector and the transformation that scientists say is needed to stop the climate crisis wrecking the planet.

“The clock is ticking on irreversible climate change," Adam Matthews, co-chair of the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) and the director of ethics and engagement at the Church of England Pensions Board, said in a statement.

"Investors need to adopt an emergency footing otherwise the window to secure the change we need will be gone," he added.

The study of 274 of the largest publicly-traded, high-emitting companies found that almost half do not adequately consider climate risks in their operational decision-making.

Although regulators and central banks in many industrialised countries are pushing for greater disclosure of climate risks, a quarter of the companies in the study do not report their own emissions, TPI said.

Analysis of 160 of the companies in the study found that only 20 were on track to cut their carbon emissions in alignment with the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb global warming.

These included German energy firm E.ON, Spanish utility Iberdrola, Finnish paper firm Stora Enso, and Californian utility Edison International, TPI said.

The Paris deal aims to limit the global average temperature increase to “well below” 2C, while seeking to tighten the goal to 1.5C. Current policies put the world on track for at least a 3C rise by the end of the century.

The world has already warmed by about one degree, fuelling an increase in extreme weather, eating up Himalayan and Alpine glaciers, and disrupting farming in many parts of the world.

Further warming could push the climate system closer to irreversible tipping points, scientists warn, raising the risk of harvest failures, forced migration, mass extinction of species, ecosystem collapse and societal breakdown.

TPI's report underscored the complexities of pricing the risks in terms of record-breaking extreme weather, an upsurge in climate citizen activism and possible regulatory responses.

Investors managing more than $34 trillion in assets, nearly half the world's invested capital, wrote an open letter to governments last month stressing the "the urgency of decisive action" to tackle global warming.

Although many investors also want to see chief executives taking the crisis more seriously, the TPI report noted that 35 of 130 companies assessed for a second year had improved how they integrate climate change into their business decisions.

"TPI’s new report shows clearly that progress is being made, but also that significant gaps remain between the leaders and laggards in each sector," said Meryam Omi, head of sustainability and responsible investment strategy at Legal & General Investment Management, Britain's biggest asset manager.

(Reporting by Matthew Green; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Matthew Green
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 0.38% 9.67 Delayed Quote.11.66%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 0.62% 69.72 Delayed Quote.18.34%
IBERDROLA 0.02% 8.594 End-of-day quote.22.43%
STORA ENSO OYJ -3.77% 10.07 Delayed Quote.3.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E.ON SE
07:09pMost big CO2 emitting firms not on track for climate goals - report
RE
05:30aE.ON Switches All U.K. Customers to Renewable Tariffs
DJ
07/01E.ON SE : WINGAS sells its biomethane business to E.ON
EQ
07/01Sigrun Hjelmquist is elected to Azelio's Board of Directors
AQ
06/27E.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
06/25E.ON offers to sell assets to overcome EU Innogy concerns
RE
06/25EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : El Corte Ingles Names New President; E.ON Tries to Appe..
DJ
06/21E ON : offers concessions to allay EU concerns over Innogy deal
RE
06/12ROCHE : Changes in Roche's Board of Directors and Corporate Executive Committee
AQ
06/11Roche names new head of $13 billion diagnostics unit
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 30 915 M
EBIT 2019 2 988 M
Net income 2019 1 443 M
Debt 2019 4 896 M
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 20 972 M
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,98  €
Last Close Price 9,68  €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE11.66%23 450
SEMPRA ENERGY27.90%37 970
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.67%37 890
ORSTED AS38.40%37 379
ENGIE10.18%37 216
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.19%36 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About