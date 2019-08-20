Log in
E-PLAY DIGITAL INC

(EPY)
ePlay Announces Big Shot Basketball Mobile Game Released for Android

08/20/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY) today announced the upcoming release of Big Shot Basketball Mobile Game to Google Play. Big Shot Basketball for Google Play is the 3rd new mobile app released in the last 8 weeks by ePlay as part of a growing suite of sports, esports, and entertainment titles. Other mobile games will join Big Shot Basketball and Big Shot Swish in Google Play, Apple App Store, and other app stores throughout 2019.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4439/47048_902a30e8940d1bb2_001.jpg


Image 1

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4439/47048_902a30e8940d1bb2_001full.jpg

"Releasing Big Shot mobile games for Android devices is an important step in audience engagement and marketing readiness," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "Amortizing the costs of marketing and customer acquisition with our unfair marketing advantages such as the celebrities ePlay has built directly into Big Shot is important for our partners and stakeholders."

Big Shot Basketball for Google Play earns revenue through advertising and in-app purchases such as sneakers, t-shirts, and skins for avatars. Lenedu.com found nearly 59% of Fortnite users surveyed spent an average of USD$84.67 on their avatars and other in-app purchases. Pokemon Go and Fortnite games demonstrates the success of mobile games driving revenues through skins and avatars.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports, specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

NBA is a registered trademark of NBA in the United States and other countries. Apple, App Store, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857‬
E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com
Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY
Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47048


© Newsfilecorp 2019
