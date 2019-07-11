Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  E-Play Digital Inc    EPY   CA26885W1041

E-PLAY DIGITAL INC

(EPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ePlay Digital Inc., Big Shot: 1st Mobile game to Utilize ePlay's AR Platform, CEO Clip Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital, speaks about ePlay's flagship augmented reality mobile game, Big Shot AR Basketball.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/eplay-digital-big-shot-ceo-clip-90sec/

ePlay Digital is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on July 13 - July 14, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY)

www.eplaydigital.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46239


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E-PLAY DIGITAL INC
08:30pEPLAY DIGITAL INC., BIG SHOT : 1st Mobile game to Utilize ePlay's AR Platform, C..
NE
06/05E PLAY DIGITAL : ePlay and 8i Announce Augmented Reality Partnership and L.A. AR..
AQ
05/21EPLAY DIGITAL : and Leading Augmented Reality Glasses Maker Announce Partnership
AQ
05/16EPLAY DIGITAL : Big Shot Beta App Gets 3D Update and Esports and In-App Purchase..
AQ
05/15EPLAY DIGITAL : Big Shot Beta App Gets 3D Update and Esports and In-App Purchase..
AQ
04/23EPLAY DIGITAL : Partners with Major Sports, eSports and Egaming Leader in China
AQ
03/28EPLAY DIGITAL : To Offer Twitch and Mobcrush Live Streaming from Big Shot Basket..
AQ
03/22EPLAY DIGITAL : ePlays Big Shot Augmented Reality Ad Solution To Target Over 1.5..
AQ
03/21EPLAY DIGITAL : Big Shot Augmented Reality Ad Solution To Target Over 1.5 Billio..
AQ
03/19EPLAY DIGITAL : Big Shot Basketball Game is 1 of More Than 10 Titles in Company ..
AQ
More news
Chart E-PLAY DIGITAL INC
Duration : Period :
E-Play Digital Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dong H. Shim Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E-PLAY DIGITAL INC0.00%4
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD13.53%431 743
NETFLIX42.34%166 581
NASPERS LIMITED23.71%106 747
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA33.36%27 346
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR18.76%25 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About