E*TRADE Financial Corporation : Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Michael A. Pizzi to Chief Operating Officer

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced that Chief
Financial Officer Michael A. Pizzi will expand his role to become Chief
Operating Officer, assuming oversight of operations while continuing his
current responsibilities as CFO.
An expert in maximizing operating efficiency, Mr. Pizzi has served the
Company in several leadership roles since he joined in 2003. Prior to
serving as CFO, he was the Company’s Chief Risk Officer, corporate and
bank Treasurer, and held various positions in E*TRADE’s portfolio
management and derivatives functions.
“Mike has a proven track record of driving operating excellence and
efficiency across many parts of our Company, extending well beyond
finance. With this in mind, we see tremendous synergy in elevating his
role to incorporate oversight of operations as we aim to grow our
franchise, while continuing to expand our operating margin,” said Karl
Roessner, Chief Executive Officer of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. “We
have worked closely together for many years, and I am confident that in
his new and expanded role, E*TRADE is well positioned for the future.”
Before joining E*TRADE, Mr. Pizzi worked in asset/liability management
at both Lehman Brothers and First Maryland Bank, as well as in capital
markets research for the Federal Reserve Board. Mr. Pizzi earned a BA in
economics from Ursinus College, is a CFA® charterholder, and
holds the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation.
