E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP (ETFC)
E*TRADE Financial Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

01/10/2019

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the close of the US financial markets on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5 p.m. ET. Domestic participants can access the call directly by dialing 800-768-2481 while international participants should dial +1 212 231 2908. A live audio webcast and replay will also be available at https://about.etrade.com.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services, including brokerage and banking products and services, to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC, Member NFA. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks (Members FDIC). E*TRADE Securities LLC, E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, E*TRADE Futures LLC, E*TRADE Bank, and E*TRADE Savings Bank are separate but affiliated companies. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 882 M
EBIT 2018 1 401 M
Net income 2018 1 001 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,29%
P/E ratio 2018 12,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,95x
Capitalization 12 069 M
Chart E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
E*TRADE Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 58,5 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl A. Roessner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger A. Lawson Chairman
Michael A. Pizzi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Chad Turner Chief Financial Officer
Lance M. Braunstein Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP8.18%12 069
MORGAN STANLEY4.54%71 799
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP4.98%65 642
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)4.21%59 190
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY0.00%27 397
HUATAI SECURITIES10.80%20 181
