E*TRADE Financial Corporation : Reports Monthly Activity for May 2019
0
06/14/2019 | 08:06am EDT
E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released its Monthly
Activity Report for May 2019.
Monthly Activity Data
May-19
Apr-19
May-18
% Chg. M/M
% Chg. Y/Y
Trading days
22.0
21.0
22.0
N.M.
N.M.
DARTs
279,058
272,858
245,350
2%
14%
Derivative DARTs
93,264
87,231
84,128
7%
11%
Derivative DARTs %
33
%
32
%
34
%
1%
(1)%
Margin receivables ($B)
$
10.4
$
10.0
$
10.5
4%
(1)%
Net new retail accounts
14,310
1,219
21,015
N.M.
(32)%
Net new advisor services accounts
(173
)
52
699
N.M.
N.M.
Net new corporate services accounts(1)
2,098
18,202
15,071
(88)%
(86)%
Net new accounts
16,235
19,473
36,785
(17)%
(56)%
End of period retail accounts
5,104,126
5,089,816
3,983,945
—%
28%
End of period advisor services accounts
151,101
151,274
146,590
—%
3%
End of period corporate services accounts
1,838,283
1,836,185
1,566,240
—%
17%
End of period accounts
7,093,510
7,077,275
5,696,775
—%
25%
Net new retail assets ($B)(2)
$
1.3
$
(0.7
)
$
1.4
N.M.
(7)%
Net new advisor services assets ($B)(2)
—
(0.1
)
0.1
(100)%
(100)%
Net new retail and advisor services assets ($B)
$
1.3
$
(0.8
)
$
1.5
N.M.
(13)%
Total Customer Assets ($B)
Security holdings
$
269.9
$
287.6
$
256.0
(6)%
5%
Cash and deposits
60.5
61.7
57.3
(2)%
6%
Retail and advisor services assets
$
330.4
$
349.3
$
313.3
(5)%
5%
Corporate services vested assets(1)
131.3
146.5
118.9
(10)%
10%
Retail, advisor services, and corporate
services vested assets
$
461.7
$
495.8
$
432.2
(7)%
7%
Corporate services unvested holdings(1)
106.3
119.6
102.2
(11)%
4%
Total customer assets
$
568.0
$
615.4
$
534.4
(8)%
6%
Net (Buy) / Sell Activity ($B)
Retail net (buy) / sell activity
$
(2.6
)
$
1.0
$
(0.4
)
N.M.
N.M.
Advisor services net (buy) / sell activity
0.1
—
—
N.M.
N.M.
Net (buy) / sell activity
$
(2.5
)
$
1.0
$
(0.4
)
N.M.
N.M.
Total Cash and Deposits ($B)
Sweep deposits
$
37.0
$
38.0
$
37.8
(3)%
(2)%
Customer payables
10.1
10.8
9.7
(6)%
4%
Savings, checking and other banking assets
8.2
7.9
4.8
4%
71%
Total on-balance sheet cash
$
55.3
$
56.7
$
52.3
(2)%
6%
Sweep deposits at unaffiliated financial institutions
3.4
3.3
3.5
3%
(3)%
Money market funds and other
1.8
1.7
1.5
6%
20%
Total customer cash held by third parties(3)
$
5.2
$
5.0
$
5.0
4%
4%
Total cash and deposits
$
60.5
$
61.7
$
57.3
(2)%
6%
(1)
Corporate services accounts and assets include outflows of 13,000
accounts, $2.1 billion of vested assets, and $0.6 billion of
unvested holdings, related to the termination of a large corporate
client in May 2019, which was anticipated.
(2)
Net new retail and advisor services assets exclude the effects of
market movements in the value of retail and advisor services assets.
(3)
Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE
Financial and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts
at unaffiliated financial institutions. Customer cash held by third
parties is not reflected in the Company's consolidated balance sheet
and is not immediately available for liquidity purposes.
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including brokerage and banking products and services to traders,
investors, stock plan administrators and participants and registered
investment advisors (RIAs). Securities products and services are offered
by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and
options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures
LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE
Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Bank products
and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are
offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks
(Members FDIC). E*TRADE Securities LLC, E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC,
E*TRADE Futures LLC, E*TRADE Bank and E*TRADE Savings Bank are separate
but affiliated companies. More information is available at www.etrade.com.
Important Notices
E*TRADE, E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE Bank, E*TRADE Savings Bank, and the
E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE
Financial Corporation. ETFC-G