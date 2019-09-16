Log in
E*TRADE Financial Corp    ETFC

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP

(ETFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Equity Edge Online® Rated #1 in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction for Eighth Consecutive Year

0
09/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

E*TRADE Corporate Services also ranked highest among partial administration plan sponsors in overall satisfaction for brokerage services three years in a row

E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. received top ratings in a number of administrator and participant categories in the Group Five 2019 Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study.

On the administrator front:

  • For the eighth year in a row, Equity Edge Online was rated #1 in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction.1
  • For the third year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among partial administration plan sponsors in overall satisfaction for brokerage services.

On the participant front:

  • For the fourth year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among partial administration plan sponsors in overall satisfaction with the US plan participant experience.
  • For the second year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors for the ease of use of the participant website.
  • New this year, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors for: modeling tools available for participants, satisfaction with the international participant experience, and helping participants understand the value of their equity awards and how they can be used to help meet financial goals.

Additionally, E*TRADE received the highest ratings among stock plan administration systems used for internal recordkeeping in the following categories:

  • Overall satisfaction with administration platform (8 years)
  • Accuracy of plan reports (7 years)
  • Administration platform's ability to support your plan design (7 years)
  • Overall satisfaction with product support (7 years)
  • Ease of use of reporting system and administration platform (7 years)
  • Accurate execution of plan events (7 years)

“We listen deeply to our clients and their participant populations through regional events, roundtables, advisory boards, and surveys, which is instrumental in helping us deliver the future of equity compensation,” said Scott Whatley, President of E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. “It’s tremendous to be recognized as the highest rated in 15 full administration categories from Group Five and to have our platform receive top industry accolades year after year. The accolades serve as another signal that the E*TRADE experience is defined by industry-leading people, service, and technology.”

The Group Five 2019 Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study was conducted from May 1 to June 14, 2019, and includes ratings from 1,218 plan sponsors on their satisfaction with outside plan administration services.

Visit www.etrade.com/corporateservices to learn more about our award-winning platform.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

  1. As of June 14, 2019, Group Five Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study and Financial Reporting Benchmark Study rated Equity Edge Online® highest in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction for the eighth consecutive year (2012–2019) among all plan sponsors who use a commercial system to manage the recordkeeping of their stock plans in-house. E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. was rated #1 in overall satisfaction for brokerage services (offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC) three years in a row in the same study. In 2017, Bank of America also received highest ratings for US plan participant experience. All other claims also included in the 2019 study. Group Five, LLC is not affiliated with E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. or the E*TRADE Financial family of companies.

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

The E*TRADE Financial family of companies provides financial services, including trading, investing, banking, and managing employee stock plans. Employee stock plan solutions are offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, a Federal savings bank, Member FDIC, or its subsidiaries. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

In connection with stock plan solutions offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc., E*TRADE Securities LLC provides brokerage services to stock plan participants.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 929 M
EBIT 2019 1 404 M
Net income 2019 981 M
Debt 2019 689 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,92x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
Capitalization 10 785 M
Chart E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
E*TRADE Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 51,88  $
Last Close Price 45,31  $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl A. Roessner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger A. Lawson Chairman
Michael A. Pizzi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Chad Turner Chief Financial Officer
Lance M. Braunstein Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP3.26%10 785
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC31.64%79 068
MORGAN STANLEY13.90%74 639
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.03%57 019
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY54.34%39 158
HUATAI SECURITIES28.46%24 518
