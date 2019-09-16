E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Equity Edge Online® Rated #1 in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction for Eighth Consecutive Year

E*TRADE Corporate Services also ranked highest among partial administration plan sponsors in overall satisfaction for brokerage services three years in a row

E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. received top ratings in a number of administrator and participant categories in the Group Five 2019 Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study.

On the administrator front:

For the eighth year in a row, Equity Edge Online was rated #1 in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction. 1

For the third year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among partial administration plan sponsors in overall satisfaction for brokerage services.

On the participant front:

For the fourth year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among partial administration plan sponsors in overall satisfaction with the US plan participant experience.

For the second year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors for the ease of use of the participant website.

New this year, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors for: modeling tools available for participants, satisfaction with the international participant experience, and helping participants understand the value of their equity awards and how they can be used to help meet financial goals.

Additionally, E*TRADE received the highest ratings among stock plan administration systems used for internal recordkeeping in the following categories:

Overall satisfaction with administration platform (8 years)

Accuracy of plan reports (7 years)

Administration platform's ability to support your plan design (7 years)

Overall satisfaction with product support (7 years)

Ease of use of reporting system and administration platform (7 years)

Accurate execution of plan events (7 years)

“We listen deeply to our clients and their participant populations through regional events, roundtables, advisory boards, and surveys, which is instrumental in helping us deliver the future of equity compensation,” said Scott Whatley, President of E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. “It’s tremendous to be recognized as the highest rated in 15 full administration categories from Group Five and to have our platform receive top industry accolades year after year. The accolades serve as another signal that the E*TRADE experience is defined by industry-leading people, service, and technology.”

The Group Five 2019 Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study was conducted from May 1 to June 14, 2019, and includes ratings from 1,218 plan sponsors on their satisfaction with outside plan administration services.

