E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Launches New Themes Designed to Help Investors Align Their Interests with Their Investments

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it is now
offering new thematic investing features on etrade.com. Customers
can select exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in companies and
industries that align with their values and interests, including:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005938/en/
Customers can now choose ETFs from seven investing themes ranging from Artificial Intelligence to Millennials (Graphic: Business Wire)
-
Artificial Intelligence: Discover investing opportunities in
this growing field of technology
-
Clean Energy: Consider investing in companies that are
addressing the growing call for clean and renewable energy
-
Clean Water: Find companies that are in industries related to
potable water, water conservation, and purification
-
Cybersecurity: Explore companies that help safeguard data and
computer systems
-
Gamers: Seek opportunities in one of the biggest sectors of the
entertainment industry—video gaming
-
Gender Diversity: Learn about investing in companies that are
leaders in the advancement of women
-
Millennials: Uncover companies that are affected by the rising
economic importance of the Millennial generation
“Now more than ever, investors want to help address social and
environmental challenges through their investment portfolio,” said Rich
Messina, SVP of Investment Product Management at E*TRADE Financial. “We
are thrilled to give our customers more ways to screen for ETFs through
this lens. Investors are savvy, and identifying underlying market and
social trends has become core to building a strategy they can be
invested in both personally and financially.”
Learn more about Thematic
Investing on etrade.com.
E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and
investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance.
To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools,
visit etrade.com.
For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the
company on Twitter, @ETRADE.
About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices
The Thematic Investing screener is an educational tool and should not
be relied upon as the primary basis for investment, financial,
tax-planning, or retirement decisions. This tool provides a sample of
exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that may be of interest to investors and
is provided to customers as a resource to learn more about different
categories of ETFs and the use of screeners. This educational
information neither is, nor should be construed as, investment advice,
financial guidance, or an offer or a solicitation or recommendation to
buy, sell, or hold any security, or to engage in any specific investment
strategy by E*TRADE. Additional ETFs available through E*TRADE
Securities LLC (“ETS”) may be found by using the ETF screener at https://www.etrade.wallst.com/Research/Screener/ETF/.
An ETF's prospectus contains its investment objectives, risks,
charges, expenses and other important information and should be read and
considered carefully before investing. For a current prospectus, visit
the Exchange-Traded Funds Center at www.etrade.com/etf.
ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of other diversified
portfolios. Although ETFs are designed to provide investment results
that generally correspond to the performance of their respective
underlying indexes, they may not be able to exactly replicate the
performance of the indexes because of expenses and other factors. Also,
there are brokerage commissions associated with trading ETFs that may
negate their low management fees. ETFs are required to distribute
portfolio gains to shareholders at year end. These gains may be
generated by portfolio rebalancing or the need to meet diversification
requirements. ETF trading will also generate tax consequences.
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including brokerage and banking products and services to retail
customers. Securities products and services, including ETFs, are offered
by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and
options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures
LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE
Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products
and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are
offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks
(Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.
The information provided herein is for general informational purposes
only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance
does not guarantee future results.
E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G
© 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005938/en/