Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  E*TRADE Financial Corp    ETFC

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP

(ETFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Makes Managing Investments Easier Through Google Assistant Voice Commands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:14am EDT

Investors can now get a pulse check on their E*TRADE portfolio with the Google Assistant

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced investors can use the Google Assistant to check their E*TRADE brokerage accounts and positions with easy-to-use voice commands.

Extending E*TRADE to the Google Assistant makes keeping tabs on a portfolio even easier. After linking their E*TRADE account to the Assistant, investors can review their account balance by saying “Hey Google, check my E*TRADE portfolio.” Investors can ask the Assistant to help check their individual holdings at home or on the go using any device with the Google Assistant built-in, including smart speakers like Google Home, Android and iOS phones, smartwatches, headphones, Android Auto, and more.

The new functionality continues E*TRADE’s long history of innovation, from processing the first online trade by an individual investor, to launching the first-ever mobile app for the digital brokerage industry, to being the first to deliver mobile check deposit and voice recognition on the iPhone®, and the first AppleWatch® app with account detail.

“Investors are on the move—between driving to work, getting dressed, juggling kids’ soccer practice, or simply making dinner—it can be hard to find time in the day to keep a watchful eye on your portfolio,” said Ed Andersen, Vice President of Mobile and Advanced Technology at E*TRADE Financial. “So, that’s why we’re relentless in our pursuit to give customers cutting-edge investing and trading solutions that they can easily incorporate into their everyday lives. We’re thrilled to raise the bar once again through the Google Assistant.”

The announcement comes on the heels of E*TRADE being recognized by Kiplinger’s as the #1 Online Broker in their 2019 review.1 The Company recently also made a series of enhancements across its suite of offerings, including lower account minimums, expanded investment opportunities, and enhanced trading capabilities.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Please read the important disclosures below.

System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors.

Apple, iPhone, and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the United States and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

E*TRADE and Google are separate and unaffiliated companies.

  1. In Kiplinger's annual Best Online Brokers Review of 10 firms across seven categories, E*TRADE was awarded first place with an overall score of 82.9 out of 100 and “Best for Mutual Fund Investors”. E*TRADE’s ratings for all category rankings include: Overall (#1), User Experience (#2), Investment Choices (#2), Advisory Services (#3), Mobile (#3), Research (#4), Commissions and Fees (#6), and Tools (#7). Read the full “Best Online Brokers, 2019" survey.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
08:14aE*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Makes Managing Investments Easier Through Google Ass..
BU
09/03E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study
BU
08/30E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE to Host Education Day in New York City
BU
08/29E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Named #1 Online Broker in Kiplinger's 2019 Review
BU
08/27E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement
BU
08/26E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Study Reveals Retirement-age Investors More Concerne..
BU
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 926 M
EBIT 2019 1 404 M
Net income 2019 979 M
Debt 2019 689 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,38x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
Capitalization 9 762 M
Chart E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
E*TRADE Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,03  $
Last Close Price 41,01  $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl A. Roessner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger A. Lawson Chairman
Michael A. Pizzi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Chad Turner Chief Financial Officer
Lance M. Braunstein Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP-6.54%9 762
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC19.11%71 542
MORGAN STANLEY3.38%67 747
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-8.60%49 621
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY42.66%35 409
HUATAI SECURITIES19.32%22 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group