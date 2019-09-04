E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Makes Managing Investments Easier Through Google Assistant Voice Commands

Investors can now get a pulse check on their E*TRADE portfolio with the Google Assistant

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced investors can use the Google Assistant to check their E*TRADE brokerage accounts and positions with easy-to-use voice commands.

Extending E*TRADE to the Google Assistant makes keeping tabs on a portfolio even easier. After linking their E*TRADE account to the Assistant, investors can review their account balance by saying “Hey Google, check my E*TRADE portfolio.” Investors can ask the Assistant to help check their individual holdings at home or on the go using any device with the Google Assistant built-in, including smart speakers like Google Home, Android and iOS phones, smartwatches, headphones, Android Auto, and more.

The new functionality continues E*TRADE’s long history of innovation, from processing the first online trade by an individual investor, to launching the first-ever mobile app for the digital brokerage industry, to being the first to deliver mobile check deposit and voice recognition on the iPhone®, and the first AppleWatch® app with account detail.

“Investors are on the move—between driving to work, getting dressed, juggling kids’ soccer practice, or simply making dinner—it can be hard to find time in the day to keep a watchful eye on your portfolio,” said Ed Andersen, Vice President of Mobile and Advanced Technology at E*TRADE Financial. “So, that’s why we’re relentless in our pursuit to give customers cutting-edge investing and trading solutions that they can easily incorporate into their everyday lives. We’re thrilled to raise the bar once again through the Google Assistant.”

The announcement comes on the heels of E*TRADE being recognized by Kiplinger’s as the #1 Online Broker in their 2019 review.1 The Company recently also made a series of enhancements across its suite of offerings, including lower account minimums, expanded investment opportunities, and enhanced trading capabilities.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors.

Apple, iPhone, and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the United States and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

E*TRADE and Google are separate and unaffiliated companies.

In Kiplinger's annual Best Online Brokers Review of 10 firms across seven categories, E*TRADE was awarded first place with an overall score of 82.9 out of 100 and “Best for Mutual Fund Investors”. E*TRADE’s ratings for all category rankings include: Overall (#1), User Experience (#2), Investment Choices (#2), Advisory Services (#3), Mobile (#3), Research (#4), Commissions and Fees (#6), and Tools (#7). Read the full “Best Online Brokers, 2019" survey.

