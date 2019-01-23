E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Reflects on a Year of Corporate Giving, Philanthropy, and Community Service

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) and its employees across the
country teamed up to volunteer and make a difference in their local
communities and contribute to national charities. In 2018, more than
2,000 employees participated in 85 volunteer events across the US, in
which they:
-
Helped children during back-to-school season by packing more than
4,000 school supplies, including backpacks and school uniforms.
-
Served patients in need by donating 100 pints of blood, numerous
health supplies, and contributing to charities like the American Heart
Association, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the American Red Cross, and
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
-
Contributed to charities for the hungry and homeless—cooking more than
900 meals and volunteering with organizations such as Habitat for
Humanity, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Second Harvest, City
Harvest, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.
“At E*TRADE, going above and beyond to do what is right is a core value,
and it extends outside our offices and customer relationships into the
communities in which we live and work,” said Karl Roessner, Chief
Executive Officer of E*TRADE Financial. “Our employees are proud to lend
their skills and resources to those who need it. As a Company, we are
committed to supporting a variety of causes important to our employees,
customers, and shareholders. We look forward to continuing this momentum
into the new year.”
