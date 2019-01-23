Log in
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP (ETFC)
E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Reflects on a Year of Corporate Giving, Philanthropy, and Community Service

01/23/2019 | 08:06am EST

E*TRADE employees gave back to their communities through a variety of outlets, including corporate philanthropy, charitable giving, and volunteerism

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) and its employees across the country teamed up to volunteer and make a difference in their local communities and contribute to national charities. In 2018, more than 2,000 employees participated in 85 volunteer events across the US, in which they:

  • Helped children during back-to-school season by packing more than 4,000 school supplies, including backpacks and school uniforms.
  • Served patients in need by donating 100 pints of blood, numerous health supplies, and contributing to charities like the American Heart Association, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the American Red Cross, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
  • Contributed to charities for the hungry and homeless—cooking more than 900 meals and volunteering with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Second Harvest, City Harvest, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“At E*TRADE, going above and beyond to do what is right is a core value, and it extends outside our offices and customer relationships into the communities in which we live and work,” said Karl Roessner, Chief Executive Officer of E*TRADE Financial. “Our employees are proud to lend their skills and resources to those who need it. As a Company, we are committed to supporting a variety of causes important to our employees, customers, and shareholders. We look forward to continuing this momentum into the new year.”

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

To learn more about career opportunities at E*TRADE, visit etradecareers.com.

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

The information provided herein is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
