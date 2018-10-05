E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Chicago

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it will
host an Education Day at the Marriott
Marquis Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, October 13, 2018,
from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers a number of complimentary
sessions for investors and traders interested in learning from financial
professionals.
-
Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection
of 19 specialized sessions.
-
Financial Consultants from the Chicago E*TRADE branch, members of the
E*TRADE Trader Service Team, and Futures Specialists from E*TRADE will
be on-site all day to answer questions about investing, retirement
planning, and derivatives and futures trading.
-
E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join, whether or not they are an E*TRADE
customer.
Sessions run concurrently across three tracks, along with an additional
lunch-and-learn session dedicated to futures. Sessions range from
investing and futures basics to advanced options strategies. Investors
and traders can attend sessions across all tracks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time (CT)
|
|
|
|
Trading Track
|
|
|
|
Options Track
|
|
|
|
Investing Track
|
8:00–
9:00
a.m.
|
|
|
|
Breakfast and Registration
|
9:00–
10:00
a.m.
|
|
|
|
First Things First: Intro to
the Stock Market
Learn
how the market
works and some key
factors you should know
before
you start trading.
|
|
|
|
Getting Started with Options
Learn the basics of
options
trading and common
terminology to help lay a
foundation
for the rest of this
track.
|
|
|
|
Building a Balanced Portfolio
for Every Life Stage
Discover
some key factors to
help you decide on an asset
allocation
for your financial
situation using E*TRADE tools.
|
10:15–
11:15
a.m.
|
|
|
|
The Trend Is Your Friend:
Using Stock Charts
Break
down the basics so
you can make the most of
these
powerful technical
analysis techniques.
|
|
|
|
Using Options for
Speculation
Discover
what to consider
when using options as a
substitute for
stock.
|
|
|
|
Achieving Diversification with
Mutual Funds and ETFs
Learn
how to build a diversified
portfolio with these investments
and
the attributes of each.
|
11:30
a.m.–
12:30
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Opportunity Knocks:
Finding Stock Ideas
Learn
how to identify
opportunities that match
your outlook,
goals, and
risk tolerance.
|
|
|
|
Basic Options Income
Strategies
Get
started trading options
with an introduction to two
basic
income strategies.
|
|
|
|
Allocating Investments for a
More Tax-Efficient
Retirement
Explore how allocating
investments and
asset classes
may add more tax efficiency to
your
retirement income.
|
12:30–
1:30
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Lunch-and-Learn Session:
Introduction to Futures
Explore
the basics of futures trading and how they can be used to help
diversify your
portfolio.
|
1:30–
2:30
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Strike: Opening Your
Trade
Explore how to
place stock
and options orders with
E*TRADE and look at
several
profit-seeking
strategies for bull markets.
|
|
|
|
Using Spreads to Lower
Equity Risk
Learn
about spread trading
with two basic strategies: bull
call
spreads and bear put
spreads.
|
|
|
|
Beyond Retirement:
Beneficiary Planning and the
Stretch
IRA
Understand the impact a
beneficiary choice can
have on
your retirement accounts, and
how to streamline
the process
for your heirs.
|
2:45–
3:45
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Protect: Managing Your
Trade
Learn how to
use price
charts to set profit targets
and loss limits.
We’ll also
explore managing trade
risk.
|
|
|
|
Iron Condors for Options
Income
Learn
about iron condors—an
options strategy that offers an
opportunity
for premium
income in a controlled-risk
position.
|
|
|
|
Paying Yourself in Retirement:
Creating a
Sustainable
Withdrawal Plan
Explore portfolio
withdrawal
techniques that may help
combat inflation and
market risk
in retirement.
|
4:00–
5:00
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Complete: Exiting Your
Trade
Explore
strategies for
selling your stock and how
to use
conditional orders to
close a trade, including
trailing
stop orders.
|
|
|
|
Tools for Options Traders
See a demonstration of the
core
options trading tools
from E*TRADE, along with a
look at
some of the more
advanced tools.
|
|
|
|
Protecting Investments with
Options
Learn
how options can be used to
hedge risk on individual stock
positions
or an overall portfolio
while trying to accomplish
investment
goals.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Visit the E*TRADE Education
Day site for registration details.
Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com
to inquire.
E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and
investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance.
To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools,
visit etrade.com.
For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the
company on Twitter, @ETRADE.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including brokerage and banking products and services to retail
customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE
Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on
futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member
NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital
Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and
services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are
offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal
savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.
Please read the important disclosures below.
E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its affiliates do not provide tax
advice, and you always should consult your own tax advisor regarding
your personal circumstances before taking any action that may have tax
consequences.
Important Note: Futures and options transactions are
complex and carry a high degree of risk. They are intended for
sophisticated investors and are not suitable for everyone. For more
information, please read the Characteristics
and Risks of Standardized Options and the Risk
Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options prior to
applying for an account. View the E*TRADE
Futures LLC disclosure documents and other financial information.
Moreover, there are specific risks associated with buying options,
including the risk that the purchased options could expire worthless.
Also, the specific risks associated with selling cash-secured puts
include the risk that the underlying stock could be purchased at the
exercise price when the current market value is less than the exercise
price the put seller will receive. Moreover, there are specific risks
associated with trading spreads, including substantial commissions,
because it involves at least twice the number of contracts as a long or
short position and because spreads are almost invariably closed out
prior to expiration. Multi-leg options including collar strategies
involve multiple commission charges. Because of the importance of
tax considerations to all options transactions, the investor considering
options should consult their tax advisor as to how taxes affect the
outcome of each options strategy. Commissions and other costs may be a
significant factor. An options investor may lose the entire amount of
their investment in a relatively short period of time.
Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure profit or protect
against loss in declining markets.
The material provided by E*TRADE Financial Corporation or any of its
direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) or by a third party not
affiliated with E*TRADE is for educational purposes only and is not an
individualized recommendation. The information contained in the
third-party material has not been endorsed or approved by E*TRADE, and
E*TRADE is not responsible for the content. This information neither is,
nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to
buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument
discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by
E*TRADE.
Important Notices
E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G
© 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005229/en/