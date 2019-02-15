E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Denver

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it will
host an Education Day at the Hyatt
Regency Tech Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, February 23,
2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers several complimentary
sessions for investors and traders interested in learning from financial
professionals.
-
Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection
of 19 specialized sessions.
-
Financial Consultants from local E*TRADE branches and members of the
E*TRADE Trader Service Team will be on-site all day to answer
questions about investing, retirement planning, and derivatives
trading.
-
E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join, whether or not they are an E*TRADE
customer.
Sessions run concurrently across three tracks, along with an additional
lunch-and-learn session dedicated to market volatility. Sessions range
from investing basics to advanced options strategies. Investors and
traders can attend sessions across all tracks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time
(MT)
|
|
|
|
Trading Track
|
|
|
|
Options Track
|
|
|
|
Investing Track
|
|
|
8:00–
9:00
a.m.
|
|
|
|
Breakfast and Registration
|
|
|
9:00–
10:00
a.m.
|
|
|
|
First Things First: Intro to
the Stock Market
Learn how the market
works and some key
factors you
should know
before you start trading.
|
|
|
|
Getting Started with
Options
Learn the basics of options
trading and common
terminology
to help lay a
foundation for the rest of this
track.
|
|
|
|
Building a Balanced Portfolio
for Every Life Stage
Discover some key factors to
help you decide on an asset
allocation
for your financial
situation using E*TRADE tools.
|
|
|
10:15–
11:15
a.m.
|
|
|
|
The Trend Is Your Friend:
Using Stock Charts
Break down the basics so
you can make the most of
these
powerful technical
analysis techniques.
|
|
|
|
Using Options for
Speculation
Discover what to consider
when using options as a
substitute
for stock.
|
|
|
|
Achieving Diversification with
Mutual Funds and
ETFs
Learn how to build a diversified
portfolio with these
investments
and the attributes of each.
|
|
|
11:30
a.m.–
12:30
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Opportunity Knocks:
Finding Stock Ideas
Learn how to identify
opportunities that match
your
outlook, goals, and
risk tolerance.
|
|
|
|
Basic Options Income
Strategies
Get started trading options
with an introduction to two
basic
income strategies.
|
|
|
|
Keep More of What You Earn:
Creating a More
Tax-Efficient
Portfolio
Explore how spreading
investments
across different
account types may add more tax
efficiency
to your portfolio.
|
|
|
12:30–
1:30
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Lunch-and-Learn Session:
The Ups and Downs of Market Volatility
Gain a unique perspective on market volatility and understand
tactics to help embrace
uncertainty.
|
|
|
1:30–
2:30
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Strike: Opening Your
Trade
Explore how to place stock
and options orders with
E*TRADE
and look at
several profit-seeking
strategies for bull
markets.
|
|
|
|
Using Spreads to Lower
Equity Risk
Learn about spread trading
with two basic strategies: bull
call
spreads and bear put
spreads.
|
|
|
|
Beyond Retirement:
Beneficiary Planning and the
Stretch
IRA
Understand the impact a
beneficiary choice can have on
your
retirement accounts, and
how to streamline the process
for
your heirs.
|
|
|
2:45–
3:45
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Protect: Managing Your
Trade
Learn how to use price
charts to set profit targets
and
loss limits. We’ll also
explore managing trade risk.
|
|
|
|
Iron Condors for Options
Income
Learn about iron condors—an
options strategy that offers an
opportunity
for premium
income in a controlled-risk
position.
|
|
|
|
Mapping Out Your Retirement
Income Plan
Explore portfolio withdrawal
techniques that may help
combat
inflation and market risk
in retirement.
|
|
|
4:00–
5:00
p.m.
|
|
|
|
Complete: Exiting Your
Trade
Explore strategies for
selling your stock and how
to use
conditional orders to
close a trade, including
trailing
stop orders.
|
|
|
|
Tools for Options Traders
See a demonstration of the
core options trading tools
from
E*TRADE, along with a
look at some of the more
advanced
tools.
|
|
|
|
Protecting Investments with
Options
Learn how options can be used to
hedge risk on an individual
stock
position or an overall portfolio
while trying to
accomplish
investment goals.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Visit the E*TRADE Education
Day site for registration details.
Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com
to inquire.
E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and
investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance.
To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools,
visit etrade.com.
For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the
company on Twitter, @ETRADE.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including brokerage and banking products and services to retail
customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE
Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on
futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member
NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital
Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and
services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are
offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal
savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.
