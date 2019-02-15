Log in
E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Denver

0
Complimentary education open to investors and traders of all experience levels

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it will host an Education Day at the Hyatt Regency Tech Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers several complimentary sessions for investors and traders interested in learning from financial professionals.

  • Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection of 19 specialized sessions.
  • Financial Consultants from local E*TRADE branches and members of the E*TRADE Trader Service Team will be on-site all day to answer questions about investing, retirement planning, and derivatives trading.
  • E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join, whether or not they are an E*TRADE customer.

Sessions run concurrently across three tracks, along with an additional lunch-and-learn session dedicated to market volatility. Sessions range from investing basics to advanced options strategies. Investors and traders can attend sessions across all tracks:

                             
 

 

Time
(MT)

 

     

Trading Track

      Options Track       Investing Track  
 

 

8:00–
9:00
a.m.

 

      Breakfast and Registration  
 

9:00–
10:00
a.m.

     

First Things First: Intro to
the Stock Market

Learn how the market
works and some key
factors you should know
before you start trading.

     

Getting Started with
Options

Learn the basics of options
trading and common
terminology to help lay a
foundation for the rest of this
track.

 

     

Building a Balanced Portfolio
for Every Life Stage

Discover some key factors to
help you decide on an asset
allocation for your financial
situation using E*TRADE tools.

 
 

10:15–
11:15
a.m.

 

     

The Trend Is Your Friend:
Using Stock Charts

Break down the basics so
you can make the most of
these powerful technical
analysis techniques.

 

     

Using Options for
Speculation

Discover what to consider
when using options as a
substitute for stock.

     

Achieving Diversification with
Mutual Funds and ETFs

Learn how to build a diversified
portfolio with these investments
and the attributes of each.

 
 

11:30
a.m.–
12:30
p.m.

     

Opportunity Knocks:
Finding Stock Ideas

Learn how to identify
opportunities that match
your outlook, goals, and
risk tolerance.

     

Basic Options Income
Strategies

Get started trading options
with an introduction to two
basic income strategies.

     

Keep More of What You Earn:
Creating a More Tax-Efficient
Portfolio
Explore how spreading
investments across different
account types may add more tax
efficiency to your portfolio.

 

 
 

12:30–
1:30
p.m.

     

 

Lunch-and-Learn Session:

The Ups and Downs of Market Volatility

Gain a unique perspective on market volatility and understand tactics to help embrace
uncertainty.

 

 
 

1:30–
2:30
p.m.

     

Strike: Opening Your
Trade

Explore how to place stock
and options orders with
E*TRADE and look at
several profit-seeking
strategies for bull markets.

     

Using Spreads to Lower
Equity Risk

Learn about spread trading
with two basic strategies: bull
call spreads and bear put
spreads.

     

Beyond Retirement:
Beneficiary Planning and the
Stretch IRA

Understand the impact a
beneficiary choice can have on
your retirement accounts, and
how to streamline the process
for your heirs.

 

 
 

2:45–
3:45
p.m.

     

Protect: Managing Your
Trade

Learn how to use price
charts to set profit targets
and loss limits. We’ll also
explore managing trade risk.

     

Iron Condors for Options
Income

Learn about iron condors—an
options strategy that offers an
opportunity for premium
income in a controlled-risk
position.

 

     

Mapping Out Your Retirement
Income Plan

Explore portfolio withdrawal
techniques that may help
combat inflation and market risk
in retirement.

 
 

4:00–

5:00
p.m.

     

Complete: Exiting Your
Trade

Explore strategies for
selling your stock and how
to use conditional orders to
close a trade, including
trailing stop orders.

     

Tools for Options Traders

See a demonstration of the
core options trading tools
from E*TRADE, along with a
look at some of the more
advanced tools.

     

Protecting Investments with
Options

Learn how options can be used to
hedge risk on an individual stock
position or an overall portfolio
while trying to accomplish
investment goals.

 

 
                   

Visit the E*TRADE Education Day site for registration details.

Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com to inquire.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Please read the important disclosures below.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its affiliates do not provide tax advice, and you always should consult your own tax advisor regarding your personal circumstances before taking any action that may have tax consequences.

Important note: Options transactions are intended for sophisticated investors and are complex, carry a high degree of risk, and are not suitable for all investors. For more information, please read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to applying for an account. Moreover, there are specific risks associated with buying options, including the risk that the purchased options could expire worthless. Also, there are specific risks associated with trading spreads, including substantial commissions, because it involves at least twice the number of contracts as a long or short position and because spreads are almost invariably closed out prior to expiration. Multi-leg options including collar strategies involve multiple commission charges. Because of the importance of tax considerations to all options transactions, the investor considering options should consult their tax advisor as to how taxes affect the outcome of each options strategy. Commissions and other costs may be a significant factor. An options investor may lose the entire amount of their investment in a relatively short period of time.

Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure profit or protect against loss in declining markets.

The material provided by E*TRADE Financial Corporation or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) or by a third party not affiliated with E*TRADE is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. The information contained in the third-party material has not been endorsed or approved by E*TRADE, and E*TRADE is not responsible for the content. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
