Strong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers

By Asjylyn Loder

Discount brokerage firms got a boost from Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report.

Shares of E*Trade Financial Corp. and Charles Schwab Corp. were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 stock index, rising more than 1% in morning trading.

Job growth indirectly bolsters brokerage firms because signs of robust growth reduces the odds that Federal Reserve policy makers would cut interest rates. That can be a drag on brokerages because it means they will earn less on the deposits they hold, a significant source of their profits.

The Labor Department reported Friday morning that the U.S. added 224,000 jobs in June, compared with analyst forecasts of 165,000. The pace of growth helped lift U.S. interest rates to 2.04%, a boon for financial firms.

Discount brokerages are especially sensitive to interest rates because they earn money on the cash balances customers keep in their accounts. As of June 28, interest paid on so-called sweep accounts, the main reservoir where they hold clients' cash, ranged from as low as 0.05% at E*Trade and 0.07% at TD Ameritrade up to 0.26% at Schwab and 0.37% at Fidelity Investments, according to Crane Data, a firm that monitors money-market funds and other cash investments.

The firms earn considerably more on those deposits and pocket the difference. Federal-funds futures, which investors use to bet on central bank policy, early Friday showed a 4.4% chance that the Fed won't cut rates at its July 31 meeting, up from zero the day before.

Financials was the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 on Friday morning, because banks also profit by being able to charge customers higher interest rates on loans than they pay on savings accounts. Comerica Group was up 1.6%, Zions Bancorp. gained 1.3% and M&T Bank Corp. was up 1.3%.

Write to Asjylyn Loder at asjylyn.loder@wsj.com