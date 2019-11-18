Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  E*TRADE Financial Corporation    ETFC

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ETFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Earns Accolade From InvestmentNews Diversity & Inclusion Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 04:06pm EST

E*TRADE praised for addressing diversity and inclusion through a variety of external and internal initiatives for employees and customers alike

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it was named a Diversity Champion finalist in the InvestmentNews Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Awards.

E*TRADE was recognized for a host of diversity and inclusion initiatives, including:

  • Employee resource groups: E*TRADE employee resource groups (ERGs) span from LGBTQ and young professional employee groups to women and veteran groups. With one in four employees participating, ERGs yield a diverse membership base and include allies who are passionate about each ERG’s mission.
  • Corporate Equality Index score: E*TRADE earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2019 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report. E*TRADE was recognized for its LGBTQ-related policies and practices, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, and involvement in the LGBTQ community.
  • Thematic Investing tools: For those who want to address social and environmental challenges through their investment portfolio, E*TRADE enables customers to select low expense ratio exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that align with their values. Investors can select from 10 investing themes, such as Clean Energy, Clean Water, and Health Care Innovators.
  • Thought leadership: E*TRADE hosts a variety of thought leadership events exploring investing trends across demographics, including women, Gen Z, and Millennials. E*TRADE brings together clients, industry experts, and charitable organizations like the Boys & Girls Club and Dress for Success to highlight challenges and opportunities facing frequently underserved investor segments.

“Diversity and inclusion are woven into our culture at E*TRADE and in the work we do for our customers,” said Lori Sher, Executive Vice President at E*TRADE Financial. “We have a legacy of democratizing Wall Street for Main Street. This inclusive spirit carries into who we are today, starting at the top with our executive D&I committee and cascading throughout the organization in our diverse project teams, recruiting efforts, and internship and entry-level programs. Through education and tools matched with low to no barriers to entry, we help our customers invest in causes they care about while meeting their financial goals.”

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For more news on diversity and inclusion initiatives at E*TRADE, follow the company on LinkedIn.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Please read the important disclosures below.

In the InvestmentNews 2019 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Awards, E*TRADE was recognized as a finalist along with 16 other financial services firms from over 160 nominations. Read the full report here.

In the 2019 Corporate Equality Index Report, 571 major businesses, spanning nearly every industry and geography earned a top score of 100 percent and the distinction of “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality”. Read the full report here.

The Thematic Investing screener is an educational tool and should not be relied upon as the primary basis for investment, financial, tax-planning, or retirement decisions. This tool provides a sample of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that may be of interest to investors and is provided to customers as a resource to learn more about different categories of ETFs and the use of screeners. This educational information neither is, nor should be construed as, investment advice, financial guidance, or an offer or a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE. Additional ETFs available through E*TRADE Securities LLC (“ETS”) may be found by using the ETF screener at https://www.etrade.wallst.com/Research/Screener/ETF/.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORAT
04:06pE*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Earns Accolade From InvestmentNews Diversity & Inclu..
BU
11/12E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports Monthly Activity for October 2019
BU
11/07E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04Correction to ETF commissions article on Nov. 3 -- Journal Report
DJ
11/01E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study
BU
10/31E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E TRADE FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ..
AQ
10/29E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Event Shines Light on Investing Challenges Among You..
BU
10/18MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends Lower Pressured By Boeing, Johnson & Johnson, Despi..
DJ
10/17E TRADE FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
10/17E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 887 M
EBIT 2019 1 324 M
Net income 2019 928 M
Debt 2019 689 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,72x
EV / Sales2020 4,16x
Capitalization 10 066 M
Chart E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
E*TRADE Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 43,94  $
Last Close Price 44,95  $
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Pizzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger A. Lawson Chairman
Chad Turner Chief Financial Officer
Donna L. Weaver Independent Director
Rebecca Saeger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.44%10 066
MORGAN STANLEY23.56%79 295
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.31.85%77 988
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION6.79%56 869
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY35.60%34 741
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.62%20 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group