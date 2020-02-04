E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Recognized as #1 Online Broker for Mobile Trading, Options Trading, and Web-Based Platform by StockBrokers.com

Log in
02/04/2020 | 08:11am EST

E*TRADE also earns nine Best in Class distinctions

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced top accolades from StockBrokers.com's 2020 Online Broker Review. E*TRADE received the #1 Mobile Trading, #1 Options Trading, and #1 Web-Based Platform Awards. E*TRADE also received the following Best in Class distinctions:

  • Overall: Best in Class 10 years running
  • Options Trading: Best in Class 10 years running1
  • Education: Best in Class nine years running
  • Research: Best in Class nine years running
  • Mobile Trading: Best in Class eight years running
  • Beginners: Best in Class three years running
  • Active Trading
  • IRA Accounts
  • Futures Trading

The 2020 Online Broker Review assessed 15 online brokers on 236 different variables across eight categories. E*TRADE earned 4.5 out of 5.0 overall stars.

“E*TRADE understands what investors need to succeed in the market,” said Blain Reinkensmeyer, Head of Research at StockBrokers.com. “Power E*TRADE is our favorite web-based platform for 2020—it has extremely smooth panning and zooming and integrated technical analysis. E*TRADE also shines in mobile trading thanks to the sleek designs and overall usability of their apps. E*TRADE Mobile has a handful of features few other brokers offer. Unique features include streaming live Bloomberg TV, customized stock screening, third-party research ratings, and a customizable dashboard, among others.”

“We are always finding new ways to turbocharge the digital experience to meet the needs of our customers wherever they are in their investing and trading journeys,” said Chris Larkin, SVP of Trading at E*TRADE Financial. “The customer will always be at the center of all that we do in continually offering the best web-based platform in the industry. In a competitive environment where differentiation only comes from the experience you provide, our award-winning mobile and digital platforms, white-glove service, and full breadth of offerings represent an unparalleled value proposition.”

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About E*TRADE Financial

1. OptionsHouse secured Best in Class Distinction for Options Trading seven years in a row before being acquired by E*TRADE.

In StockBrokers.com's 2020 Online Broker Review of 15 firms across 236 different variables, E*TRADE was awarded the #1 Mobile Trading, #1 Options Trading, and #1 Web-Based Platform Awards. In addition, E*TRADE received nine Best in Class distinctions: Mobile Trading, Options Trading, Education, Research, Beginners, IRA Accounts, Futures Trading, Active Trading, and Overall. E*TRADE's star ratings for all category rankings out of 5: Overall (4.5 stars), Commissions & Fees (4.5 stars), Offering of Investments (4.5 stars), Platforms & Tools (4.5 stars), Research (4.5 stars), Customer Service (4.5 stars), Mobile Trading (5.0 stars), Ease of Use (4.5 stars), and Education (4.0 stars). Read the 2020 Online Broker Review.

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com. ETFC-G

About StockBrokers.com

StockBrokers.com, an industry-leading source for online brokers, is wholly owned by Reink Media Group. A Michigan-based company founded in 2009, Reink Media Group owns and operates multiple finance-based websites. The organization strives to provide pertinent resources, tools, and education for successful self-directed investing. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.reinkmedia.com. E*TRADE Securities LLC participates in an affiliate marketing program with StockBrokers.com.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

© 2020 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
