E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Reflects on a Year of Giving Through Volunteerism and Charitable Donations

12/04/2019 | 08:09am EST

One in four E*TRADE employees volunteered in their local communities, supporting almost 200 nonprofit organizations

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) and its employees across the country supported almost 200 nonprofit organizations, from the Red Cross and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to Habitat for Humanity and the Ronald McDonald House.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005471/en/

This year, E*TRADE offered 125 volunteer opportunities in which employees:

  • Lent their professional skills through resume writing and interview coaching with Dress for Success.
  • Donated more than 600 health and hygiene products to Operation Gratitude, as well as 1,500 pediatric care packages for Project Sunshine.
  • Packed 80 school backpacks and more than 400 school supplies for United Way and Operation Backpack, as well as gathered 45 military kits for Support Our Troops.
  • Prepared roughly 200 meals for the hungry and homeless with The Ronald McDonald House and The Elisha Project.
  • Participated in the Light the Night Walk, Cycle for Survival, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Ride, American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Walk, and the March of Dimes March for Babies.

“We are grateful to volunteer with charitable organizations to help serve the communities where we live and work,” said Mike Pizzi, Chief Executive Officer of E*TRADE Financial. “Our culture of volunteerism is embodied in our employees, who are passionate about the nonprofits they take the time to help. We look forward to supporting corporate philanthropy, charitable giving, and employee volunteer initiatives in the new year.”

E*TRADE is also committed to investing in local communities through a variety of initiatives including equity investments, developing nonprofit and local government partnerships, and corporate contributions. Employees receive eight hours of volunteer time annually, and one in four employees volunteers in their local communities. E*TRADE also offers complimentary, in-person education sessions across the country where anyone can learn the basics of investing, retirement planning, and trading. To learn more about E*TRADE’s initiatives in the community visit about.etrade.com and follow E*TRADE on LinkedIn.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

The information provided herein is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
