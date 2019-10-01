Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  E*TRADE Financial Corporation    ETFC

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ETFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released the data from its monthly sector rotation study, based on the E*TRADE customer net percentage buy/sell behavior for stocks that comprise the S&P 500 sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006094/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

The material provided by E*TRADE Financial Corporation or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORAT
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street tumbles as factory activity hits 10-yea..
RE
04:16pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Sheds More Than 300 Points After Data Exposes U.S. Manuf..
DJ
04:06pE*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study
BU
02:04pCharles Schwab Ending Commissions for Online Trades of Many U.S.-Listed Produ..
DJ
02:00pCharles Schwab Ending Commissions for Online Trades of Many U.S.-Listed Produ..
DJ
11:44aCharles Schwab to end commissions for stock trading, shares fall
RE
11:35aCharles Schwab Ending Commissions for Online Trades of Many U.S.-Listed Produ..
DJ
11:30aCharles Schwab Ending Commissions for Online Trades of Many U.S.-Listed Produ..
DJ
10:59aCharles Schwab Shares Fall; Competitors Show Wider Slide
DJ
10:06aCharles Schwab Ending Online Trading Commissions on U.S.-Listed Products -- U..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 929 M
EBIT 2019 1 405 M
Net income 2019 982 M
Debt 2019 689 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,79x
EV / Sales2020 3,85x
Capitalization 10 399 M
Chart E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
E*TRADE Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 50,76  $
Last Close Price 43,69  $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Pizzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger A. Lawson Chairman
Chad Turner Chief Financial Officer
Donna L. Weaver Independent Director
Rebecca Saeger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.43%10 399
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.25.09%74 512
MORGAN STANLEY7.62%70 524
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION0.72%54 679
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY43.97%35 207
HUATAI SECURITIES19.32%22 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group