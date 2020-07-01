Log in
E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study

07/01/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released the data from its monthly sector rotation study, based on the E*TRADE customer net percentage buy/sell behavior for stocks that comprise the S&P 500 sectors.

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

The material provided by E*TRADE Financial Corporation or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2020 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 556 M - -
Net income 2020 607 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 10 900 M 10 900 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 116
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 44,77 $
Last Close Price 49,73 $
Spread / Highest target 6,58%
Spread / Average Target -9,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Pizzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger A. Lawson Chairman
David Inggs Chief Operating Officer
Chad E. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Minetola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.61%10 900
MORGAN STANLEY-5.52%76 104
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.05%70 864
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.06%43 437
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.29%40 652
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.30.51%37 022
