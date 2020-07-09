E*TRADE Financial : E*TRADE Study Reveals Significant Rebound in Bullish Sentiment

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly tracking study of experienced investors. Results indicate investors are bullish on the market but have a wary economic outlook:

Bullish sentiment returns. Half of surveyed investors (51%) are bullish, rising 13 percentage points since last quarter.

“It’s encouraging to see bullish sentiment come charging back amid Nasdaq highs and consecutive up days in the market,” said Mike Loewengart, Managing Director of Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. “That said, it’s important to remember that the economy is not the market and the market is not the economy. While there are signs of optimism—consecutive declines in weekly jobless claims, solid housing data, and strength in retail sales—the US economy remains in fragile territory. Fears of a second wave are becoming a reality as virus cases rise in the Sunbelt, rolling back reopenings and stalling pockets of the economy yet again. While stimulus measures have helped Americans and Chairman Powell is committed to deploying his full arsenal, if there is anything 2020 has taught us so far it’s to expect the unexpected.”

The survey explored investor views on sector opportunities for the third quarter of 2020:

Health care. Investors see the most potential in health care, remaining steady since last quarter at 57%. Since the start of this year, all eyes have been on this sector as pharmaceutical companies across the world race to create a vaccine. That said, volatility could be in store as results from treatment trials emerge.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from July 1 to July 9 of 2020 among an online US sample of 873 self-directed active investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

Referenced Data

When it comes to the current market, are you? Q3'20 Q2'20 Q1’20 Q4’19 Q3’19 Bullish 51% 38% 61% 50% 61% Bearish 49% 62% 39% 50% 39%

Where do you predict the market will end this quarter? Q3’20 Q2'20 Drop (Net) 35% 60% Drop - 20% 1% 19% Drop - 15% 5% 16% Drop - 10% 13% 16% Drop - 5% 16% 9% Stay where it is 14% 9% Rise 5% 28% 13% Rise 10% 14% 9% Rise 15% 6% 4% Rise 20% 3% 5% Rise (Net) 51% 31%

Over the next quarter, do you think volatility will… Q3'20 Q2'20 Increase 56% 47% Greatly increase 16% 15% Somewhat increase 40% 32% Stay the same 35% 33% Somewhat decrease 8% 19% Greatly decrease 1% 2% Decrease 9% 21%

How long do you think it will take to recover from the pandemic-related economic downturn? Q3’20 5+ years 6% 1–5 years 48% 7–12 months 30% 4–6 months 11% 1–3 months 2% We've already recovered 1% I don’t know 2%

What grade would you give the current state of the US economy right now? Q3’20 Q2’20 A 4% 5% B 19% 11% C 40% 29% D 28% 36% F 9% 19%

What industries do you think offer the most potential this quarter? (Top Three) Q3'20 Q2'20 Health care 57% 58% Information technology 47% 38% Consumer staples 33% 42% Communication services 28% 26% Energy 25% 26% Financials 23% 21% Real estate 23% 18% Utilities 20% 28% Materials 15% 18% Industrials 15% 14% Consumer discretionary 14% 11%

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005843/en/