Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  E*TRADE Financial Corporation    ETFC

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ETFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs is 'very open' to acquisitions -CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 02:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on Tuesday the bank is "very open" to acquisitions, especially those that would speed the growth of its existing businesses.

""We're ... very open to the proposition of acquisitions that fill gaps or accelerate elements of our growth plan," Scherr said at a conference convened via conference call and webcast, rather than in-person, due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

There has been wide investor speculation about Goldman's appetite and ability to do mergers or acquisitions since rival Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley announced plans last month to buy discount broker E*Trade.

Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon has set ambitious targets for the bank to grow its fledgling online consumer bank, Marcus, its credit card business and cash management platform. But industry insiders are skeptical that it can grow quickly without doing a deal.

Scherr said the bank is not currently looking to do "larger material transactions ... in the near term."

"I think you'll find us to be much more acquisitive in the context of accelerating and facilitating the growth of business initiatives that are there, none of which would necessarily present themselves as... material to the firm overall," he added.

Scherr also touched on the coronavirus and its impact on the bank's day-to-day operations and markets.

He said the bank currently has no known cases of coronavirus among its staff, but that it continues to roll out precautionary measures, including splitting teams up to work at separate locations and having some staff work from home on a rotating basis.

Scherr said the bank is monitoring risk across all market sectors and has seen a "reduction broadly in liquidity" and some challenges in the "cost of funding." But he said there are no major signs that corporate clients are under stress.

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORAT
02:12pGoldman Sachs is 'very open' to acquisitions -CFO
RE
03/06E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Unveils Tools to Help Investors Build Portfolios Map..
BU
03/02E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study
BU
02/25E*TRADE FINANCIAL : E*TRADE Announces an Alliance With Empower Retirement to Del..
BU
02/24Correction to Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/24E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22The E*Trade Deal Reveals the New Rules of the Investing Game -- WSJ
DJ
02/22E*TRADE, APPLE, WALMART : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02/21Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation on the Following Merger..
PR
02/21E*TRADE, APPLE, WALMART : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 673 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 755 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,57%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 9,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 8 102 M
Chart E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
E*TRADE Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 51,12  $
Last Close Price 36,95  $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Pizzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger A. Lawson Chairman
David Inggs Chief Operating Officer
Chad E. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Minetola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-18.56%8 102
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.-24.84%62 276
MORGAN STANLEY-18.15%59 973
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-3.91%39 119
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-36.35%38 934
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.0.56%34 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group