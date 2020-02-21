Log in
Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation on the Following Mergers

02/21/2020 | 08:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

  • Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) related to its sale to Dialog Semiconductor plc. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Adesto common stock will be converted into the right to receive $12.55 in cash for each Adesto common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/adesto-technologies-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) related to its sale to Morgan Stanley. Under the terms of the agreement, E*TRADE stockholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each E*TRADE share owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/etrade-financial-corporationIt is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com 
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2020 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-on-the-following-mergers-301009393.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2020
