E W Scripps : According to Jim Debuts Monday, March 4 on Laff

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Jim starring Jim Belushi will be seen weekdays 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. (ET) on Laff beginning Monday, March 4.

Belushi plays an easy going suburban Chicago father who often finds himself in challenging situations due to his slacker ways. He is frequently at odds with his wife, Cheryl, played by Courtney Thorne-Smith, and together they raise their three children, with twins being born in the seventh season to make it a party of five. Cheryl's brother, Andy (Larry Joe Campbell), is Jim's partner-in-crime, while Kimberly Williams-Paisley plays Cheryl's sister and best friend.

According to Jim joins Laff's sitcom hall-of-fame line-up which includes Home Improvement, 3rd Rock from the Sun, That '70s Show, The Drew Carey Show, Night Court, Spin City and more.

Laff is television's fastest-growing network and the nation's first over-the-air network devoted to comedy around-the-clock. Laff is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

