E W Scripps : Saints & Sinners Wraps Most-Watched Season Ever, Seen by 7.1 Million Viewers

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's rare for a television series to increase viewership season over season. Bounce's original drama Saints & Sinners has done exactly that - for the fourth consecutive time.

The show's just-concluded fourth season reached 7.1 million viewers and increased audience versus season three by +11% among Households and +13% in the delivery of Persons 2+. It was also up by +16% in P18-49 and +5% in P25-54.

Saints & Sinners was the #1 most-watched program in P18-49 and P2+ and second among HHs and P25-54 among all ad-supported cable in the delivery of African-Americans, Bounce's target-audience, Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m.

In general market viewership, the show ranked 11th in P18-49, 12th in P25-54 and 16th in both HHs and P2+ among all commercial cable networks.

Saints & Sinners is the most-watched program in Bounce history. Viewers can catch up on Saints & Sinners anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce's subscription video-on-demand service. Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Amazon Prime Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

This season of Saints & Sinners saw Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) setting her sights beyond Cypress, Georgia and using her power and influence to position herself for a state senate seat. When her mother's (Donna Biscoe) deep buried secrets surface, they threatened the very foundation of Ella's world as she struggled to keep her enemies at bay and her children safe. Saints & Sinners also stars Clifton Powell, Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, Demetria McKinney, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny and Karon Joseph Riley.

Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson (Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, Tales, Pride & Prejudice.)

Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-air, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

